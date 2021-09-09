How to get turtle eggs in Minecraft

Turtle shells are a valuable block in Minecraft. In order to get a turtle shell, players will need to have scutes, which can be dropped when baby turtles grow. Turtle shells are needed to brew the Potion of the Turtle Master. That potion will slow players and mobs by 60%, to about 2.25 blocks per second sprinting, and reduces their damage taken by 60%.

Turtle shells are very difficult to get in Minecraft. They can't be crafted. Here's how to get them.

Getting turtle shells in Minecraft

Turtle eggs can only be acquired using tools with a Silk Touch enchantment. If broken without the Silk Touch, moved with a piston, or a player or gravity-affected block (sand or gravel) falls onto it, the egg breaks without dropping anything. Breaking a cracked turtle egg with a Silk Touch enchanted tool resets the egg when it is placed on a different block.

Up to four turtle eggs can be placed on a single block and will slowly hatch into baby turtles. They can be placed on any block but can only hatch when on sand (normal or red) blocks.

Turtle eggs can be found near sandy beaches in Minecraft. Anywhere that turtles can spawn, and has sand, has a chance to spawn turtle eggs.

Once the baby turtles are born, they will start growing and will drop scutes upon becoming adult turtles. Five scutes, in the same pattern as a helmet, can be crafted into a turtle helmet.

A turtle helmet, when equipped, gives two levels of protection and the water breathing effect. Image via Minecraft

The turtle helmet adds two levels of protection. It can also be used as the brewing ingredient for the Potion of the Turtle Master. Equipping the turtle helmet will provide players with the water breathing effect, so it is very useful for fighting the Elder Guardian and exploring the Ocean Monument. It is also useful for the Bedrock achievement to spend an entire day underwater.

