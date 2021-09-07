Minecraft Championship (MCC) 17: First half of the competing teams announced

Minecraft Championship 17 will kick off in just over a week and a half on September 18, 2021 at 8:00 PM BST. The first half of the teams set to compete in this month's tournament have finally been revealed.

Team Pink Parrots (consisting of: Dream, BadBoyHalo, Seapeekay, and F1NN5TER) achieved an astounding victory during the previous month's tournament, Minecraft Championship 16.

Minecraft Championship 17 has been highly anticipated and Noxcrew has boasted a few minor changes to the upcoming tournament, including the retirement of the llama and creeper mascots.

Team announcements on a Monday?! Nice 👑



Pick your favourite team below (or RT for green 💚) — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) September 6, 2021

The only reveal more anticipated than the announcement of the new mascots is the reveal of all ten competing teams. Luckily, the first half of the teams have been announced to quell viewer's anticipation.

Who is participating in Minecraft Championship 17?

The first half of the competing teams were announced on September 6, 2021. It's likely that the remaining five teams will be revealed tomorrow, on September 7.

Come back tomorrow for the rest of the teams, and our new cyan mascot reveal! 👑 pic.twitter.com/6deLXrpxE4 — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) September 6, 2021

Here is a full list of the teams that have been revealed to compete in Minecraft Championship 17:

Team Red Rabbits:

GeorgeNotFound

Sapnap

Tubbo

vGumiho

Team Orange Ocelots:

Falsesymmetry

Grian

PeteZahHutt

SB737

Team Yellow Yaks:

Smajor

Wilbur Soot

Ranboo

Shubble

Team Lime Llamas:

Quig

GeminiTay

fWhip

SolidarityGaming

Team Green Geckos:

5up

Jack Manifold

Nihachu

Punz

This is only the first half of the ten total teams. Viewers who would like to get the head-start on when exactly the final half of the competing teams will be revealed should follow the official Minecraft Championship Twitter handle.

Tomorrow will also mark the reveal of the brand new mascot for Team Cyan Creepers. The Cyan and Green mascots retirement is likely, so there can be official merchandise for the Minecraft Championships.

Merchandise can't be made of the original mascots as they're both copyrighted and owned by Mojang. It's disheartening to see both the Creeper and Guardian mascots retire, but they'll live on as irreplaceable history within the Minecraft Championships.

Minecraft Championship 17 will be streamed live on September 18, 2021. The tournament will start at 8:00 PM BST. For other time zones, this would be: 3:00 PM EST, 2:00 PM CST, and 12:00 PM PST.

Edited by R. Elahi