5 best Minecraft Nether mods

The Nether realm in Minecraft is a hellish dimension filled with irregular terrain, massive lava lakes, and mysterious creatures. Players usually venture into the dimension to find special resources and make progress in the sandbox title.

Even though the realm has gone through several upgrades over the years, players might still get bored of it. This is where Nether mods can greatly help. These extensions add third-party features that make Minecraft a lot more interesting and unique. Since the Nether is such a popular dimension, the community has made hundreds of mods. Here are some of the best ones for the hellish realm.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other Nether mods worth checking out.

BetterNether, Immersive Portals, and 3 other Nether mods for Minecraft

1) BetterNether

BetterNether allows Minecraft players to explore and play in a completely new Nether (Image via CurseForge)

BetterNether is arguably the best mod to drastically enhance and change the hellish realm. It not only adds fresh terrain and biomes to the dimension but also introduces new kinds of mobs with special mechanisms and item drops.

The tool also adds many new structures for players to explore and loot. This mod will literally feel like a brand-new update specifically for the realm. Luckily, it is compatible with the game's latest version.

2) Comfortable Nether

Comfortable Nether makes the hellish realm slightly easier to live in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

The Nether realm is not a friendly dimension to be in. Loads of mysterious hostile mobs will try to kill players as they run through difficult and hot areas in the dimension. This particular mod makes the region easier to survive in, so much so that explorers can independently keep themselves alive in it.

Comfortable Nether adds more than 19 new food items, 12 new mobs, fresh Nether gear, etc. to help players survive in the Nether.

3) Immersive Portals

This Minecraft mod lets players look through the portal and see other dimensions (Image via CurseForge)

As everyone knows, a Nether portal allows players to teleport between the hellish realm and the Overworld. However, the item itself presents a thin purple sheet of swirling effect.

Though this may be fascinating to watch for new players, they can also use a mod called 'Immersive Portals'. Through it, they will be able to see other dimensions through the portal. For instance, when players are in the Overworld, they will get to see the Nether realm through the portal, and vice versa.

4) Vucanite

Vulcanite adds a new ore and material specifically found and made for the hellish realm (Image via CurseForge)

Although players can find netherite in the Nether realm, there isn't much to it. It's stronger than diamonds but does not have any special abilities. Vulcanite is a great mod that adds a brand new material — called, unsurprisingly, "Vulcanite" — to the dimension that players can mine and use to create all types of gear.

This material has some special abilities like protecting players from the general heat of the Nether, allowing them to walk on lava, and much more. Unfortunately, this mod is only compatible with the 1.16.5 game version.

5) The Creeping Nether

The Creeping Nether mod gradually corrupts the Overworld realm (Image via CurseForge)

This fascinating Minecraft mod will drastically change the overall terrain in the game. Whenever players activate a Nether portal, the extension will begin to work and gradually change the Overworld blocks and terrain into Nether.

This is a brilliant concept that has also been used by Mojang for their upcoming game, Minecraft Legends. The mod makes the portals extremely dangerous for the Overworld realm.

