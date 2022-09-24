How to easily get 'Hot Tourist Destinations' advancement in Minecraft?

Minecraft has an interesting set of advancements for players to achieve as they progress further into the game. They can keep people hooked by offering different challenges and activities to participate in. Once players complete these, they are rewarded with advancements. All three realms of a world have their own set of advancements.

One of the advancements in the Nether is called 'Hot Tourist Destinations'. It is fairly difficult to complete if one is new to the game but quite easy if the player is experienced and has overpowered items. The gamer can either focus entirely on getting the advancement or simply play the game normally and obtain it naturally.

'Hot Tourist Destinations' Minecraft advancement and how to get it

How to easily complete the advancement

'Hot Tourist Destinations' advancement unlocked in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The only way to achieve this advancement is by traveling to all the Nether biomes. Since the hellish realm is quite dangerous to traverse, you must use a clever strategy.

The game essentially detects that you're in a new biome even if you step on just one block. Hence, you can enter one and quickly try to find another. You must use the most common biome in the Nether, the Nether Wastes, to travel since it has the safest terrain compared to all. Additionally, you can increase the render distance and use OptiFine to remove fog in order to scout around for new biomes.

Remember, the game will register a new biome even if you step inside it once. This will save a lot of time, allowing you to achieve the advancement faster.

Elytra will make the advancement extremely easy to achieve in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Alternatively, if you are an experienced player and have an Elytra at your disposal, this Minecraft advancement can be completed in a matter of minutes. Elytra will allow you to fly through the Nether and quickly reach all the Nether biomes. However, this method is not all that helpful since you will most likely achieve this advancement way before you get the Elytra after defeating the game.

What is the advancement?

Players must enter all Nether biomes to achieve the Minecraft advancement (Image via Mojang)

If you are new to the game, you must first understand exactly what the 'Hot Tourist Destinations' advancement means. As soon as you enter the Nether realm, you will realize that it is generally a really hot dimension with lava lakes everywhere and fire generating on random blocks.

This realm has a set of biomes as well, with different terrains and blocks. You need to visit all of them in a Minecraft world to obtain this particular advancement. The name is essentially a joke Mojang came up with that hints at how hot the Nether biomes are. 'Hot Tourist Destinations' might seem like a tough advancement to achieve, but if you are clever enough, you can complete it quickly.

