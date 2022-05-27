Full list of advancements in Minecraft

Advancements are a method of marking in-game progress that was implemented during snapshot 17w13a of Minecraft 1.12. The advancement system was added to replace the outdated, "achievements," feature that served a similar function in older versions of Minecraft Java Edition.

The advancement system involves five different trees of accomplishments. Each of the five trees focuses on their own aspect of Minecraft. Whether it be advancements that have to do with breeding and animals, or achievements surrounding the discovery of the two other dimensions within Minecraft.

The advancements themselves are also split up into three different categories based on difficulty, "Advancements," "Goals," and "Challenges."

Each of the five trees have their own respective tab in the advancement system. The player can view their progress on the different branches of the advancements system from the pause menu.

What are the five branches of advancements in Minecraft?

Currently, there are 95 advancements in Minecraft. That number of in-game advancements will rise to 102 after the release of Minecraft Java Edition 1.19.

As stated previously, there are five different branches of advancements in the overall advancement system. Those five branches are titled: "Minecraft," "Nether," "The End," "Adventure," and "Husbandry."

1) Minecraft focuses on the advancements made throughout the heart and story of, well, Minecraft. This section contains achievements that are, mostly, very basic and easy to come across accidentally, or just by progressing through Minecraft. Some of the simple achievements this branch harbors are: "Isn't It Iron Pick?" and "Ice Bucket Challenge."

2) Nether contains most of the advancements that have to do with the dimension of the Nether. Aside from the initial advancement that's made when players first create and light the portal, the bulk of the advancements that have to do with the structures/mobs of the fiery dimension are in this branch.

Some of the advancements this branch contains are; "Oh Shiny," "Beaconator," and "Uneasy Alliance."

3) The End is a relatively short branch of advancements, as it only contains nine of the 95 total advancements. Many of the advancements in this branch simply have to do with exploring the recently implemented End Cities, and slaying the infamous final boss, the Ender Dragon. Some of the advancement this short branch harbors are; "Remote Getaway," "The Next Generation," and "Great View From Up Here."

4) Adventure contains advancements that those who excel in player-versus-player combat might come across accidentally.

This branch consists of many advancements that have to do with utilizing the different methods and weapons of combat, as well as defeating the fearsome hostile mobs that scour the overworld in Minecraft. Some of the advancements listed in this section are; "Ol' Betsy," "Monsters Hunted," and "Arbalistic."

5) Husbandry consists of advancements that mainly have to do with farming, food, breeding, and interacting with various passive and neutral mobs within Minecraft. Some of the advancements that are harbored under this branch are; "The Cutest Predator," "A Balanced Diet," and "Wax On."

Complete list of advancements in Minecraft

1) Minecraft

Here is the full list of advancements, their pre-requisites (if any), and descriptions under the advancement tab, Minecraft.

Advancement #1: Minecraft

Type: Advancement Parent: None Description: The heart and story of the game.

Advancement #2: Stone Age

Type: Advancement Parent: Minecraft Description: Mine stone with your new pickaxe.

Advancement #3: Getting an Upgrade

Type: Advancement Parent: Stone Age Description: Construct a better pickaxe

Advancement #4: Acquire Hardware

Type: Advancement Parent: Getting and Upgrade Description: Smelt an Iron Ingot

Advancement #5: Suit Up

Type: Advancement Parent: Acquire Hardware Description: Protect yourself with a piece of iron armor.

Advancement #6: Not Today, Thank You

Type: Advancement Parent: Suit Up Description: Block a projectile using your shield.

Advancement #7: Hot Stuff

Type: Advancement Parent: Acquire Hardware Description: Fill a bucket with lava.

Advancement #8: Ice Bucket Challenge

Type: Advancement Parent: Hot Stuff Description: Obtain a block of Obsidian.

Advancement #9: We Need to Go Deeper

Type: Advancement Parent: Ice Bucket Challenge Description: Build, light, and enter a Nether Portal

Advancement #10: Zombie Doctor

Type: Goal Parent: We Need to Go Deeper Description: Weaken and then cure a Zombie Villager

Advancement #11: Eye Spy

Type: Advancement Parent: We Need to Go Deeper Description: Follow an Ender Eye

Advancement #12: The End?

Type: Advancement Parent: Eye Spy Description: Enter the End Portal

Advancement #13: Isn't It Iron Pick

Type: Advancement Parent: Acquire Hardware Description: Upgrade your pickaxe.

Advancement #14: Diamonds!

Type: Advancement Parent: Isn't It Iron Pick Description: Acquire Diamonds.

Advancement #15: Cover Me With Diamonds

Type: Advancement Parent: Diamonds! Description: Diamond armor saves lives

Advancement #16: Enchanter

Type: Advancement Parent: Diamonds! Description: Enchant an item at an Enchantment Table

2) Adventure

Here is a full list of advancements, their pre-requisites (if any), and descriptions under the advancement tab, Adventure in Minecraft.

A part of the advancement branch for Adventure (Image via Minecraft)

Advancement #1: Adventure

Type: Advancement Parent: None Description: Adventure, exploration, and combat

Advancement #2: Voluntary Exile

Type: Advancement Parent: Adventure Description: Kill a Raid Captain. Maybe consider staying away from villages for the time being...

Advancement #3: Hero of the Village

Type: Challenge Parent: Voluntary Exile Description: Successfully defend a village from a Raid.

Advancement #4: Is it a Bird?

Type: Advancement Parent: Adventure Description: Look at a Parrot through a Spyglass.

Advancement #5: Is it a Balloon?

Type: Advancement Parent: Is It a Bird? Description: Look at a Ghast through a Spyglass.

Advancement #6: Is It a Plane?

Type: Advancement Parent: Is It a Balloon? Description: Look at the Ender Dragon through a Spyglass.

Advancement #7: Monster Hunter

Type: Advancement Parent: Adventure Description: Kill any hostile monster.

Advancement #8: A Throwaway Joke

Type: Advancement Parent: Monster Hunter Description: Throw a Trident at something. Note: Throwing away your only weapon is not a good idea.

Advancement #9: Very Very Frightening

Type: Advancement Parent: A Throwaway Joke Description: Strike a Villager with lightning.

Advancement #10: Take Aim

Type: Advancement Parent: Monster Hunter Description: Shoot something with an arrow

Advancement #11: Sniper Duel

Type: Challenge Parent: Take Aim Description: Kill a Skeleton from at least 50 meters away

Advancement #12: Bullseye

Type: Challenge Parent: Take Aim Description: Hit the bullseye of a Target block from at least 30 meters away

Advancement #13: Monsters Hunted

Type: Challenge Parent: Monster Hunter Description: Kill one of every hostile monster

Advancement #14: Postmortal

Type: Goal Parent: Monster Hunter Description: Use a Totem of Undying to cheat death

Advancement #15: What a Deal!

Type: Advancement Parent: Adventure Description: Successfully trade with a Villager

Advancement #16: Hired Help

Type: Goal Parent: What a Deal! Description: Summon an Iron Golem to help defend a village

Advancement #17: Star Trader

Type: Advancement Parent: What a Deal! Description: Trade with a villager at the build height limit

Advancement #18: Sticky Situation

Type: Advancement Parent: Adventure Description: Jump into a Honey Block to break your fall.

Advancement #19: Ol' Betsy

Type: Advancement Parent: Adventure Description: Shoot a Crossbow

Advancement #20: Two Birds, One Arrow

Type: Challenge Parent: Ol' Betsy Description: Kill two Phantoms with a piercing arrow

Advancement #21: Who's the Pillager Now?

Type: Advancement Parent: Ol' Betsy Description: Give a Pillager a taste of their own medicine

Advancement #22: Arbalistic

Type: Challenge Parent: Ol' Betsy Description: Kill five unique mobs with one Crossbow shot

Advancement #23: Surge Protector

Type: Advancement Parent: Adventure Description: Protect a Villager from an undesired shock without starting a fire

Advancement #24: Caves & Cliffs

Type: Advancement Parent: Adventure Description: Free fall from the top of the world (build limit) to the bottom of the world and survive

Advancement #25: Sweet Dreams

Type: Advancement Parent: Adventure Description: Sleep in a bed to change your respawn point

Advancement #26: Adventuring Time

Type: Challenge Parent: Sweet Dreams Description: Discover every biome

Advancement #27: Sound of Music

Type: Advancement Parent: Sweet Dreams Description: Make the Meadows come alive with the sound of music from a jukebox

Advancement #28: Light as a Rabbit

Type: Advancement Parent: Sweet Dreams Description: Walk on Powder Snow...without sinking in it.

3) Nether

Here is a full list of advancements, their pre-requisites (if any), and descriptions under the advancement tab, Nether in Minecraft.

Part of the advancement branch for Nether (Image via Minecraft)

Advancement #1: Nether

Type: Advancement Parent: None Description: Bring summer clothes

Advancement #2: Return to Sender

Type: Challenge Parent: Nether Description: Destroy a Ghast with a fireball

Advancement #3: Uneasy Alliance

Type: Challenge Parent: Return to Sender Description: Rescue a Ghast from the Nether, bring it safely home to the Overworld...and then kill it

Advancement #4: Those Were the Days

Type: Advancement Parent: Nether Description: Enter a Bastion Remnant

Advancement #5: War Pigs

Type: Advancement Parent: Those Were the Days Description: Loot a chest in a Bastion Remnant

Advancement #6: Hidden in the Depths

Type: Advancement Parent: Nether Description: Obtain Ancient Debris

Advancement #7: Country Lode, Take Me Home

Type: Advancement Parent: Hidden in the Depths Description: Use a Compass on a Lodestone

Advancement #8: Cover Me in Debris

Type: Challenge Parent: Hidden in the Depths Description: Get a full suit of Netherite armor

Advancement #9: Subspace Bubble

Type: Challenge Parent: Nether Description: Use the Nether to travel 7 km in the Overworld

Advancement #10: A Terrible Fortress

Type: Advancement Parent: Nether Description: Break your way into a Nether Fortress

Advancement #11: Spooky Scary Skeleton

Type: Advancement Parent: A Terrible Fortress Description: Obtain a Wither Skeleton's skull

Advancement #12: Withering Heights

Type: Advancement Parent: Spooky Scary Skeleton Description: Summon the Wither

Advancement #13: Bring Home the Beacon

Type: Advancement Parent: Withering Heights Description: Construct and place a Beacon

Advancement #14: Beaconator

Type: Goal Parent: Bring Home the Beacon Description: Bring a Beacon to full power

Advancement #15: Into Fire

Type: Advancement Parent: A Terrible Fortress Description: Relieve a Blaze of its rod

Advancement #16: Local Brewery

Type: Advancement Parent: Into Fire Description: Brew a Potion

Advancement #17: A Furious Cocktail

Type: Challenge Parent: Local Brewery Description: Have every potion effect applied at the same time

Advancement #18: How Did We Get Here?

Type: Challenge Parent: A Furious Cocktail Description: Have every effect applied at the same time

Advancement #19: Who is Cutting Onions?

Type: Advancement Parent: Nether Description: Obtain Crying Obsidian

Advancement #20: Not Quite "Nine" Lives

Type: Advancement Parent: Who is Cutting Onions? Description: Charge a Respawn Anchor to the maximum

Advancement #21: Oh Shiny

Type: Advancement Parent: Nether Description: Distract Piglins with gold

Advancement #22: This Boat Has Legs

Type: Advancement Parent: Nether Description: Ride a Strider with a Warped Fungus on a Stick

Advancement #23: Feels Like Home

Type: Advancement Parent: This Boat Has Legs Description: Take a Strider for a loooong ride on a lava lake in the Overworld

Advancement #24: Hot Tourist Destinations

Type: Challenge Parent: This Boat Has Legs Description: Explore all Nether biomes

4) Husbandry

Here is a full list of advancements, their pre-requisites (if any), and descriptions under the tab, Husbandry.

Advancement #1: Husbandry

Type: Advancement Parent: None Description: The world is full of friends and food (Consume anything)

Advancement #2: Bee Our Guest

Type: Advancement Parent: Husbandry Description: Use a Campfire to collect honey from a beehive using a bottle without aggravating the bees

Advancement #3: Wax On

Type: Advancement Parent: Bee Our Guest Description: Apply Honeycomb to a Copper Block

Advancement #4: Wax Off

Type: Advancement Parent: Wax On Description: Scrape Wax off of a Copper block!

Advancement #5: The Parrots and the Bats

Type: Advancement Parent: Husbandry Description: Breed two animals together

Advancement #6: Two by Two

Type: Advancement Parent: The Parrots and the Bats Description: Breed all the animals!

Advancement #7: Whatever Floats Your Goat

Type: Advancement Parent: Husbandry Description: Get in a Boat and float with a Goat

Advancement #8: Best Friends Forever

Type: Advancement Parent: Husbandry Description: Tame an animal

Advancement #9: A Complete Catalogue

Type: Challenge Parent: Best Friends Forever Description: Tame all cat variants

Advancement #10: Glow and Behold!

Type: Advancement Parent: Husbandry Description: Make the text of sign glow

Advancement #11: Fishy Business

Type: Advancement Parent: Husbandry Description: Catch a fish

Advancement #12: Tactical Fishing

Type: Advancement Parent: Fishy Business Description: Catch a fish...without a fishing rod!

Advancement #13: The Cutest Predator

Type: Advancement Parent: Tactical Fishing Description: Catch an Axolotl in a Bucket

Advancement #14: The Healing Power of Friendship!

Type: Advancement Parent: The Cutest Predator Description: Team up with an Axolotl and win a fight

Advancement #15: Total Beelocation

Type: Advancement Parent: Husbandry Description: Move a Bee Nest, with 3 bees inside, using Silk Touch

Advancement #16: A Seedy Place

Type: Advancement Parent: Husbandry Description: Plant a seed and watch it grow

Advancement #17: A Balanced Diet

Type: Challenge Parent: A Seedy Place Description: Eat everything that is edible, even if it's not good for you

Advancement #18: Serious Dedication

Type: Challenge Parent: A Seedy Place Description: Use a Netherite ingot to upgrade a hoe, and then reevaluate your life choices

5) The End

Here is a full list of advancements, their pre-requisites (if any), and descriptions under the advancement tab, The End in Minecraft.

The advancement branch for The End (Image via Minecraft)

Advancement #1: The End?

Type: Advancement Parent: None Description: Or the beginning? (Enter The End)

Advancement #2: Free the End

Type: Advancement Parent: The End? Description: Good luck (Kill the Ender Dragon)

Advancement #3: The Next Generation

Type: Goal Parent: Free The End Description: Hold the Dragon Egg

Advancement #4: Remote Getaway

Type: Advancement Parent: Free the End Description: Escape the island

Advancement #5: The City at the End of the Game

Type: Advancement Parent: Remote Getaway Description: Go on in, what could happen? (Enter an End City)

Advancement #6: Sky's the Limit

Type: Goal Parent: The City at the End of the Game Description: Find Elytra

Advancement #7: Great View From Up Here

Type: Challenge Parent: The City at the End of the Game Description: Levitate up 50 blocks from the attacks of a Shulker

Advancement #8: The End...Again...

Type: Goal Parent: Free the End Description: Respawn the Ender Dragon

Advancement #9: You Need a Mint

Type: Goal Parent: Free the End Description: Collect Dragon's Breath in a Glass Bottle

Minecraft doesn't require players to collect all of these daunting advancements, but they're still a fun, harmless way to measure progress in an open sandbox game like Minecraft.

