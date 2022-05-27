×
Full list of advancements in Minecraft

Advancements are one way to measure progress in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)
Hannah (Tyler) Dahlberg
Modified May 27, 2022 11:02 PM IST
Advancements are a method of marking in-game progress that was implemented during snapshot 17w13a of Minecraft 1.12. The advancement system was added to replace the outdated, "achievements," feature that served a similar function in older versions of Minecraft Java Edition.

The advancement system involves five different trees of accomplishments. Each of the five trees focuses on their own aspect of Minecraft. Whether it be advancements that have to do with breeding and animals, or achievements surrounding the discovery of the two other dimensions within Minecraft.

The advancements themselves are also split up into three different categories based on difficulty, "Advancements," "Goals," and "Challenges."

Each of the five trees have their own respective tab in the advancement system. The player can view their progress on the different branches of the advancements system from the pause menu.

What are the five branches of advancements in Minecraft?

Currently, there are 95 advancements in Minecraft. That number of in-game advancements will rise to 102 after the release of Minecraft Java Edition 1.19.

As stated previously, there are five different branches of advancements in the overall advancement system. Those five branches are titled: "Minecraft," "Nether," "The End," "Adventure," and "Husbandry."

1) Minecraft focuses on the advancements made throughout the heart and story of, well, Minecraft. This section contains achievements that are, mostly, very basic and easy to come across accidentally, or just by progressing through Minecraft. Some of the simple achievements this branch harbors are: "Isn't It Iron Pick?" and "Ice Bucket Challenge."

2) Nether contains most of the advancements that have to do with the dimension of the Nether. Aside from the initial advancement that's made when players first create and light the portal, the bulk of the advancements that have to do with the structures/mobs of the fiery dimension are in this branch.

Some of the advancements this branch contains are; "Oh Shiny," "Beaconator," and "Uneasy Alliance."

3) The End is a relatively short branch of advancements, as it only contains nine of the 95 total advancements. Many of the advancements in this branch simply have to do with exploring the recently implemented End Cities, and slaying the infamous final boss, the Ender Dragon. Some of the advancement this short branch harbors are; "Remote Getaway," "The Next Generation," and "Great View From Up Here."

4) Adventure contains advancements that those who excel in player-versus-player combat might come across accidentally.

This branch consists of many advancements that have to do with utilizing the different methods and weapons of combat, as well as defeating the fearsome hostile mobs that scour the overworld in Minecraft. Some of the advancements listed in this section are; "Ol' Betsy," "Monsters Hunted," and "Arbalistic."

5) Husbandry consists of advancements that mainly have to do with farming, food, breeding, and interacting with various passive and neutral mobs within Minecraft. Some of the advancements that are harbored under this branch are; "The Cutest Predator," "A Balanced Diet," and "Wax On."

Complete list of advancements in Minecraft

1) Minecraft

Here is the full list of advancements, their pre-requisites (if any), and descriptions under the advancement tab, Minecraft.

Advancement #1: Minecraft

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: None
  3. Description: The heart and story of the game.

Advancement #2: Stone Age

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Minecraft
  3. Description: Mine stone with your new pickaxe.

Advancement #3: Getting an Upgrade

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Stone Age
  3. Description: Construct a better pickaxe

Advancement #4: Acquire Hardware

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Getting and Upgrade
  3. Description: Smelt an Iron Ingot

Advancement #5: Suit Up

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Acquire Hardware
  3. Description: Protect yourself with a piece of iron armor.

Advancement #6: Not Today, Thank You

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Suit Up
  3. Description: Block a projectile using your shield.

Advancement #7: Hot Stuff

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Acquire Hardware
  3. Description: Fill a bucket with lava.

Advancement #8: Ice Bucket Challenge

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Hot Stuff
  3. Description: Obtain a block of Obsidian.

Advancement #9: We Need to Go Deeper

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Ice Bucket Challenge
  3. Description: Build, light, and enter a Nether Portal

Advancement #10: Zombie Doctor

  1. Type: Goal
  2. Parent: We Need to Go Deeper
  3. Description: Weaken and then cure a Zombie Villager

Advancement #11: Eye Spy

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: We Need to Go Deeper
  3. Description: Follow an Ender Eye

Advancement #12: The End?

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Eye Spy
  3. Description: Enter the End Portal

Advancement #13: Isn't It Iron Pick

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Acquire Hardware
  3. Description: Upgrade your pickaxe.

Advancement #14: Diamonds!

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Isn't It Iron Pick
  3. Description: Acquire Diamonds.

Advancement #15: Cover Me With Diamonds

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Diamonds!
  3. Description: Diamond armor saves lives

Advancement #16: Enchanter

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Diamonds!
  3. Description: Enchant an item at an Enchantment Table

2) Adventure

Here is a full list of advancements, their pre-requisites (if any), and descriptions under the advancement tab, Adventure in Minecraft.

A part of the advancement branch for Adventure (Image via Minecraft)
Advancement #1: Adventure

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: None
  3. Description: Adventure, exploration, and combat

Advancement #2: Voluntary Exile

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Adventure
  3. Description: Kill a Raid Captain. Maybe consider staying away from villages for the time being...

Advancement #3: Hero of the Village

  1. Type: Challenge
  2. Parent: Voluntary Exile
  3. Description: Successfully defend a village from a Raid.

Advancement #4: Is it a Bird?

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Adventure
  3. Description: Look at a Parrot through a Spyglass.

Advancement #5: Is it a Balloon?

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Is It a Bird?
  3. Description: Look at a Ghast through a Spyglass.

Advancement #6: Is It a Plane?

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Is It a Balloon?
  3. Description: Look at the Ender Dragon through a Spyglass.

Advancement #7: Monster Hunter

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Adventure
  3. Description: Kill any hostile monster.

Advancement #8: A Throwaway Joke

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Monster Hunter
  3. Description: Throw a Trident at something. Note: Throwing away your only weapon is not a good idea.

Advancement #9: Very Very Frightening

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: A Throwaway Joke
  3. Description: Strike a Villager with lightning.

Advancement #10: Take Aim

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Monster Hunter
  3. Description: Shoot something with an arrow

Advancement #11: Sniper Duel

  1. Type: Challenge
  2. Parent: Take Aim
  3. Description: Kill a Skeleton from at least 50 meters away

Advancement #12: Bullseye

  1. Type: Challenge
  2. Parent: Take Aim
  3. Description: Hit the bullseye of a Target block from at least 30 meters away

Advancement #13: Monsters Hunted

  1. Type: Challenge
  2. Parent: Monster Hunter
  3. Description: Kill one of every hostile monster

Advancement #14: Postmortal

  1. Type: Goal
  2. Parent: Monster Hunter
  3. Description: Use a Totem of Undying to cheat death

Advancement #15: What a Deal!

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Adventure
  3. Description: Successfully trade with a Villager

Advancement #16: Hired Help

  1. Type: Goal
  2. Parent: What a Deal!
  3. Description: Summon an Iron Golem to help defend a village

Advancement #17: Star Trader

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: What a Deal!
  3. Description: Trade with a villager at the build height limit

Advancement #18: Sticky Situation

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Adventure
  3. Description: Jump into a Honey Block to break your fall.

Advancement #19: Ol' Betsy

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Adventure
  3. Description: Shoot a Crossbow

Advancement #20: Two Birds, One Arrow

  1. Type: Challenge
  2. Parent: Ol' Betsy
  3. Description: Kill two Phantoms with a piercing arrow

Advancement #21: Who's the Pillager Now?

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Ol' Betsy
  3. Description: Give a Pillager a taste of their own medicine

Advancement #22: Arbalistic

  1. Type: Challenge
  2. Parent: Ol' Betsy
  3. Description: Kill five unique mobs with one Crossbow shot

Advancement #23: Surge Protector

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Adventure
  3. Description: Protect a Villager from an undesired shock without starting a fire

Advancement #24: Caves & Cliffs

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Adventure
  3. Description: Free fall from the top of the world (build limit) to the bottom of the world and survive

Advancement #25: Sweet Dreams

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Adventure
  3. Description: Sleep in a bed to change your respawn point

Advancement #26: Adventuring Time

  1. Type: Challenge
  2. Parent: Sweet Dreams
  3. Description: Discover every biome

Advancement #27: Sound of Music

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Sweet Dreams
  3. Description: Make the Meadows come alive with the sound of music from a jukebox

Advancement #28: Light as a Rabbit

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Sweet Dreams
  3. Description: Walk on Powder Snow...without sinking in it.

3) Nether

Here is a full list of advancements, their pre-requisites (if any), and descriptions under the advancement tab, Nether in Minecraft.

Part of the advancement branch for Nether (Image via Minecraft)
Advancement #1: Nether

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: None
  3. Description: Bring summer clothes

Advancement #2: Return to Sender

  1. Type: Challenge
  2. Parent: Nether
  3. Description: Destroy a Ghast with a fireball

Advancement #3: Uneasy Alliance

  1. Type: Challenge
  2. Parent: Return to Sender
  3. Description: Rescue a Ghast from the Nether, bring it safely home to the Overworld...and then kill it

Advancement #4: Those Were the Days

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Nether
  3. Description: Enter a Bastion Remnant

Advancement #5: War Pigs

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Those Were the Days
  3. Description: Loot a chest in a Bastion Remnant

Advancement #6: Hidden in the Depths

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Nether
  3. Description: Obtain Ancient Debris

Advancement #7: Country Lode, Take Me Home

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Hidden in the Depths
  3. Description: Use a Compass on a Lodestone

Advancement #8: Cover Me in Debris

  1. Type: Challenge
  2. Parent: Hidden in the Depths
  3. Description: Get a full suit of Netherite armor

Advancement #9: Subspace Bubble

  1. Type: Challenge
  2. Parent: Nether
  3. Description: Use the Nether to travel 7 km in the Overworld

Advancement #10: A Terrible Fortress

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Nether
  3. Description: Break your way into a Nether Fortress

Advancement #11: Spooky Scary Skeleton

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: A Terrible Fortress
  3. Description: Obtain a Wither Skeleton's skull

Advancement #12: Withering Heights

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Spooky Scary Skeleton
  3. Description: Summon the Wither

Advancement #13: Bring Home the Beacon

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Withering Heights
  3. Description: Construct and place a Beacon

Advancement #14: Beaconator

  1. Type: Goal
  2. Parent: Bring Home the Beacon
  3. Description: Bring a Beacon to full power

Advancement #15: Into Fire

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: A Terrible Fortress
  3. Description: Relieve a Blaze of its rod

Advancement #16: Local Brewery

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Into Fire
  3. Description: Brew a Potion

Advancement #17: A Furious Cocktail

  1. Type: Challenge
  2. Parent: Local Brewery
  3. Description: Have every potion effect applied at the same time

Advancement #18: How Did We Get Here?

  1. Type: Challenge
  2. Parent: A Furious Cocktail
  3. Description: Have every effect applied at the same time

Advancement #19: Who is Cutting Onions?

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Nether
  3. Description: Obtain Crying Obsidian

Advancement #20: Not Quite "Nine" Lives

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Who is Cutting Onions?
  3. Description: Charge a Respawn Anchor to the maximum

Advancement #21: Oh Shiny

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Nether
  3. Description: Distract Piglins with gold

Advancement #22: This Boat Has Legs

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Nether
  3. Description: Ride a Strider with a Warped Fungus on a Stick

Advancement #23: Feels Like Home

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: This Boat Has Legs
  3. Description: Take a Strider for a loooong ride on a lava lake in the Overworld

Advancement #24: Hot Tourist Destinations

  1. Type: Challenge
  2. Parent: This Boat Has Legs
  3. Description: Explore all Nether biomes

4) Husbandry

Here is a full list of advancements, their pre-requisites (if any), and descriptions under the tab, Husbandry.

Advancement #1: Husbandry

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: None
  3. Description: The world is full of friends and food (Consume anything)

Advancement #2: Bee Our Guest

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Husbandry
  3. Description: Use a Campfire to collect honey from a beehive using a bottle without aggravating the bees

Advancement #3: Wax On

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Bee Our Guest
  3. Description: Apply Honeycomb to a Copper Block

Advancement #4: Wax Off

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Wax On
  3. Description: Scrape Wax off of a Copper block!

Advancement #5: The Parrots and the Bats

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Husbandry
  3. Description: Breed two animals together

Advancement #6: Two by Two

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: The Parrots and the Bats
  3. Description: Breed all the animals!

Advancement #7: Whatever Floats Your Goat

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Husbandry
  3. Description: Get in a Boat and float with a Goat

Advancement #8: Best Friends Forever

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Husbandry
  3. Description: Tame an animal

Advancement #9: A Complete Catalogue

  1. Type: Challenge
  2. Parent: Best Friends Forever
  3. Description: Tame all cat variants

Advancement #10: Glow and Behold!

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Husbandry
  3. Description: Make the text of sign glow

Advancement #11: Fishy Business

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Husbandry
  3. Description: Catch a fish

Advancement #12: Tactical Fishing

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Fishy Business
  3. Description: Catch a fish...without a fishing rod!

Advancement #13: The Cutest Predator

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Tactical Fishing
  3. Description: Catch an Axolotl in a Bucket

Advancement #14: The Healing Power of Friendship!

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: The Cutest Predator
  3. Description: Team up with an Axolotl and win a fight

Advancement #15: Total Beelocation

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Husbandry
  3. Description: Move a Bee Nest, with 3 bees inside, using Silk Touch

Advancement #16: A Seedy Place

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Husbandry
  3. Description: Plant a seed and watch it grow

Advancement #17: A Balanced Diet

  1. Type: Challenge
  2. Parent: A Seedy Place
  3. Description: Eat everything that is edible, even if it's not good for you

Advancement #18: Serious Dedication

  1. Type: Challenge
  2. Parent: A Seedy Place
  3. Description: Use a Netherite ingot to upgrade a hoe, and then reevaluate your life choices

5) The End

Here is a full list of advancements, their pre-requisites (if any), and descriptions under the advancement tab, The End in Minecraft.

The advancement branch for The End (Image via Minecraft)
Advancement #1: The End?

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: None
  3. Description: Or the beginning? (Enter The End)

Advancement #2: Free the End

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: The End?
  3. Description: Good luck (Kill the Ender Dragon)

Advancement #3: The Next Generation

  1. Type: Goal
  2. Parent: Free The End
  3. Description: Hold the Dragon Egg

Advancement #4: Remote Getaway

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Free the End
  3. Description: Escape the island

Advancement #5: The City at the End of the Game

  1. Type: Advancement
  2. Parent: Remote Getaway
  3. Description: Go on in, what could happen? (Enter an End City)

Advancement #6: Sky's the Limit

  1. Type: Goal
  2. Parent: The City at the End of the Game
  3. Description: Find Elytra

Advancement #7: Great View From Up Here

  1. Type: Challenge
  2. Parent: The City at the End of the Game
  3. Description: Levitate up 50 blocks from the attacks of a Shulker

Advancement #8: The End...Again...

  1. Type: Goal
  2. Parent: Free the End
  3. Description: Respawn the Ender Dragon

Advancement #9: You Need a Mint

  1. Type: Goal
  2. Parent: Free the End
  3. Description: Collect Dragon's Breath in a Glass Bottle

Minecraft doesn't require players to collect all of these daunting advancements, but they're still a fun, harmless way to measure progress in an open sandbox game like Minecraft.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
