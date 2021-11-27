How to summon the Ender Dragon using commands in Minecraft

The Ender Dragon is the final boss in Minecraft. As such, it is arguably the best and most challenging mob in the entire game.

The Ender Dragon is the last thing standing between Minecraft players and the end credits and having beaten the game. It's one of the most fun parts of the game, but the End isn't always a walk in the park and is often considered the most dangerous dimension.

Fortunately, there's a way for players to fight the Ender Dragon in the safety of the overworld and the absence of Endermen. The dragon, like almost every mob in the entire game, can be summoned through the use of commands. Here's how to do it.

Summoning the Ender Dragon using the command in Minecraft

The use of the summon command requires commands to be enabled. This can be done in world settings and can be done either before or after the world is created. The summon command is /summon. For the Ender Dragon, it will be /summon ender_dragon.

Abigail Beck @theabigailbeck can you kill the ender dragon in a vegan minecraft run? can you kill the ender dragon in a vegan minecraft run?

Minecraft players should try to summon the Ender Dragon in an open area that is away from their main area. Things can get destroyed as a result. Players should also ensure they have strong weapons and armor, as the Ender Dragon is still one of the most difficult mobs in the entire game.

Nagabi @Nagabi___ First minecraft ender dragon beaten First minecraft ender dragon beaten https://t.co/0a6p32Rd1F

Players should also keep in mind that getting the Ender Dragon this way will not work for the achievement that tasks players with respawning it. That has to be done in a particular way, and the use of commands disables achievements in a Minecraft world.

The Ender Dragon won't recharge its health in the overworld (Image via Minecraft)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The dragon can be summoned as many times as players want. There can even be multiple dragons at one time. The Ender Dragon will not recharge its health without the End Crystals it normally has in the End. It will lose health as often as it is hit and will stay that way, making it significantly easier to defeat.

Edited by Rohit Mishra