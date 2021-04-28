How to respawn Ender Dragon in Minecraft

The Ender Dragon is the original end goal of Minecraft, but players will be happy to know that they can respawn the Ender Dragon back into the game.

Players have been eager to fight the Ender Dragon since its introduction in Minecraft a few years ago. Since then, Minecraft players have been just as enthusiastic about respawning the Ender Dragon too. Respawning the Ender Dragon is both lots of fun, and one of the easiest ways to gain XP in Minecraft. Some players will respawn the dragon multiple times in order to gain the extra XP.

The best part about respawning the Ender Dragon in Minecraft is that it's relatively simple. Here is the easiest way to respawn the Ender Dragon in Minecraft

Methods to respawning the ender dragon in Minecraft

The four end crystal method

Four crystal method to respawn ender dragon (Image via gaming.stackexchange.com)

The easiest and only known way to resummon the Ender Dragon in Minecraft is to use end crystals.

The player must travel to the end dimension and place four end crystals on the four corners of the end portal in the end dimension. This is the same spot that the ender dragon goes to when the player kills it for the first time. Once the end crystals are placed in the four corners another ender dragon will respawn.

For those who don't know how to obtain end crystals in Minecraft, here is the recipe. End crystals are made from seven glass blocks, one eye of Ender, and one ghast tear. The eyes of Ender and Ghast Tears are both rare Minecraft items and can take some time and effort to obtain.

After the Ender Dragon is respawned

Respawning the ender dragon (Image via mygamesetup)

The newly resummoned ender dragon is the same as the original ender dragon. This means the player must destroy all the end crystals for a second time before they can start to attack the ender dragon.

When the player kills the ender dragon for a second time they won't receive the same amount of XP or another dragon egg. Each time after the first killing the ender dragon will only drop 500 XP points, which is still a lot of XP compared to other mobs in Minecraft.

If the Ender Dragon egg is not picked up before the Ender Dragon is respawned then the ender egg will disappear in that Minecraft world forever and will not respawn. Players should definitely keep this detail in mind before jumping to summon another Ender Dragon, as the eggs make great trophies and decorations.

