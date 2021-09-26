Top 5 most challenging advancements in Minecraft

Minecraft is an open world sandbox game in which players can do a ton of different things. Advancements are challenges that players can complete by performing specific tasks. Players often get confused between advancements and achievements.

Their difference is that advancements are only available on Minecraft Java Edition, and achievements can only be accomplished in the Bedrock Edition. Some can be challenging and harder to complete, while others are easily achieved by playing the game casually.

Most challenging advancements in Minecraft

5) Beaconator

A full emerald beacon (Image via Minecraft)

This is an advancement that can be completed by activating a beacon in Minecraft. Beacons are craftable blocks that project light upwards and provide status effects like Haste and Regeneration to the player.

This advancement has made its way into this list because players need a nether star to craft a beacon, which can only be obtained by defeating the wither. For those unaware, wither is a mighty boss mob that players can only spawn.

4) How Did We Get Here?

Minecraft has a lot of effects that can be applied to the player in various ways. How did we get here? is an advancement that is completed when the player has all the effects activated that are available in survival mode. Interested readers can learn more about this advancement from here.

3) Monsters Hunted

A spider in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Players will have to slay thirty-four of those hostile mobs that spawn in every world to complete this advancement. Even a few experienced Minecrafters break a sweat while trying to complete this advancement.

2) Adventuring Time

Different biomes (Image via Minecraft)

The world of Minecraft is almost infinite, and it generates forty-two different biomes in the overworld. Traveling and finding all overworld biomes is how the Adventuring Time advancement can be completed.

Exploring the world is fun, but finding all of the biomes is not an easy task as the chances of players coming across some of the rarest biomes are less than 1%.

1) Sky's the Limit

Player with an elytra (Image via Minecraft)

Also Read

Sky's the Limit is arguably one of the most challenging advancements in the game. It is completed when a player finds an elytra. Not only will the player have to locate the rare end cities, but to get there, players will first have to defeat the Ender dragon.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Rohit Mishra