How to spawn a wither in Minecraft PE

Minecraft players will come across many different creatures that may or may not act aggressively towards them. However, wither is a hostile boss mob that does not generate naturally in the game.

Bedrock Edition players will have a hard time beating the wither as it has twice the health points (600) compared to Java edition (300). When the player kills it, the wither always drops a Nether star, which can craft a beacon.

How can players spawn a wither in Minecraft Pocket Edition?

To spawn the wither, players need to have the following items:

4 Soul sand or soul soil blocks

3 Wither skeleton skulls

Four soul sand blocks placed in a T shape (Image via Minecraft)

Step 1: Place the four soul soil or soul sand blocks in T shape, as shown in the above image.

Place the third wither skeleton skull on top of the middle block (Image via Minecraft)

Step 2: Place the three wither skeleton skulls on top of the soul sand blocks.

What is the best place to spawn the wither?

When a player spawns a wither, it explodes and can cause up to one hundred and forty-eight health points of damage to any entity in its range. After the explosion, the blocks close to the wither are also broken, because of which it can move freely. This makes defeating the wither a lot harder.

Therefore, the ideal place to spawn the wither is at the lowest Y levels of the overworld. This way, players can trap it in bedrock blocks that won't break when the wither explodes.

How can players kill the wither easily?

After adding pointed dripstone and dripstone blocks, players can create a machine that kills the wither automatically. This contraption drops pointed dripstone blocks on the wither and can kill it in less than ten seconds. For the contraption to work, players must spawn the wither in the bedrock layer to stop its movements.

