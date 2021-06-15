How to find pointed Dripstone in Minecraft 1.17 version

Pointed dripstone is a block that makes up stalactites and stalagmites and was introduced in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs.

Stalactites are created when pointed dripstone is placed on the bottom of a block, while stalagmites are created when pointed dripstone is placed on the ground. They each has their own unique usage. However, players must first find pointed dripstone.

Listed below is everything players need to know about obtaining pointed dripstone - where it's naturally generated, how to break it, trading for pointed dripstone and growing pointed dripstones.

Pointed Dripstone in Minecraft

Natural Generation in Minecraft

Pointed dripstone can be found in masses in dripstone caves, a new underground biome that is filled with dripstone blocks.

They can be found in small groups inside ordinary caves as well and may even be found inside ravines.

Breaking Pointed Dripstone

Pointed dripstone can be mined and obtained with any tool, but pickaxes are the quickest. Wooden pickaxes take 1.15 seconds to break it, stone takes 0.6 seconds to break it, iron takes 0.4 seconds to break it, diamond takes 0.3 seconds to break it, netherite takes 0.25 seconds to break it, and gold takes 0.2 seconds to break it.

Growing

If a stalactite is hanging from a dripstone block with a water source above it, the stalactite will grow very slowly. In addition, if there is a solid block within eleven blocks below the stalactite, a stalagmite will grow on that block towards the stalactite. Both the stalactite and stalagmites will not grow to be more than 7 blocks long.

Every random Minecraft game tick, there is a 0.011377778 chance of a stalactite or stalamite growing one block, meaning that a single growth step takes about 5 in-game days.

Trading for Pointed Dripstone

Wandering traders in Minecraft sell pointed dripstone. They will sell 2 pointed dripstones for 1 emerald.

