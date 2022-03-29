Top 5 additions expected to come to Minecraft in 2022

2022 is only a few months along, but Minecraft players already have a ton of content to look forward to this year. Likely to be the most notable Minecraft content addition this year is the upcoming version 1.9 update, also known as The Wild Update. It promises to improve many aspects of the game's great outdoors, including implementing new mobs and biomes for players to explore.

Regardless of how players enjoy their Minecraft experience, there will be a little something for everybody in 2022, likely even after The Wild Update's conclusion. Mojang rarely takes time off its content schedule, after all.

Minecraft: 2022 game features to look forward to

5) Reworked swamps, and mangroves

A work in progress generation of a mangrove swamp (Image via Mojang)

Swamps have left something to be desired in Minecraft for quite some time. The watery biomes have their own distinct style, but there isn't exactly much to distinguish them from their counterparts.

Fortunately, The Wild Update seeks to change this significantly. Including the addition of mangrove swamps with their own mangrove trees, standard swamp biomes will be getting an overhaul as well. Among the improvements are mud blocks due to the presence of water in the biomes, frog and tadpole mobs becoming native animals to the area, and even fireflies lighting the night sky.

4) Brand new blocks

Froglights, a new light source created by frog mobs (Image via Mojang)

New biomes are only one part of the wave of content that Minecraft players can look forward to this year. Another major portion is a bevy of new blocks, some of which are generated naturally in different biomes.

However, other new blocks can either be created by the player or by mobs in the environment. For example, the new frog mobs are capable of creating froglight blocks after eating magma cubes, and the mud blocks found in swamps can be reformed into mud bricks to create earthy mud huts and other structures. Mangrove tree-exclusive blocks also exist, and players who venture into the Deep Dark biome can find the likes of sculk blocks and reinforced deepslate.

3) New mobs to interact with

The Allay is a new mob that can assist players with collecting items (Image via Mojang)

No major Minecraft update would be complete without the debut of a few new mobs, and The Wild Update is no different. New mobs can be found throughout the remade landscape. This includes tadpoles and frogs in swamps, but also the Allay, the winner of Minecraft Live 2021's Mob Vote.

The Allay is a player-friendly mob capable of collecting loose items and bringing them back to the player, making them a beneficial aid for those hoping to collect materials in a hurry.

There's also the new Warden boss to consider, which will now appear in the Deep Dark biome as its defender. An incredibly powerful enemy, players should exercise utmost caution in the event they attract the Warden's attention.

2) The Deep Dark biome and ancient cities

Ancient cities are rife with both danger and riches (Image via Mojang)

Arguably one of the most exciting implementations to come in The Wild Update is the Deep Dark biome, a subterranean land with very low light and eerie sounds around every corner. This biome comes complete with creepy sculk blocks, including sculk shriekers that release a piercing scream into the biome, causing the affliction of the new Darkness status effect. Not only does this impair a Minecraft player's vision, but shriekers also possess the ability to summon the Warden, which can really complicate things for players.

In addition to the Deep Dark biome itself, players are capable of finding ancient cities within the biome. These long-forgotten structures will undoubtedly have plenty of treasures to loot, but it's likely that the Warden won't be happy with its domain being looted.

1) New stealth-oriented gameplay

The Warden and the Deep Dark will bring an emphasis on stealth gameplay (Image via Mojang)

Though it is already possible for Minecraft players to do a bit of sneaking around, the Deep Dark biome will ratchet this gameplay up significantly. Due to the Warden being incredibly powerful and sculk blocks being capable of drawing its attention, players will be forced to rely on stealth in order to avoid the attacks of the lumbering boss mob. Stealth has been a part of Minecraft's gameplay for some time, but never quite like this, making the implementation of The Wild Update rather unique.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee