List of all axolotls in Minecraft and how to capture them

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 1 was disappointing for players who were expecting the new world generation. To make up for this, Mojang added many beautiful blocks and three new mobs: goats, glow squids and axolotls.

Axolotls are one of the newest animals in Minecraft. It is the first amphibian-type mob available in the game. However, these amphibians prefer to live in water rather than on land. The adorable creatures last only five minutes without water.

Due to the unique spawning conditions of the axolotl, players may have trouble finding them. This article details how to get axolotls in Minecraft.

Axolotls in Minecraft: Every type and how to get them

List of axolotls in Minecraft

Axolotls are one of the few Minecraft mobs with different varieties. Each type of axolotl has the same behavior but differs in color and texture. Players can find four types of axolotls naturally spawning in Minecraft:

Leucistic (Pink)

Wild (Brown)

Gold (Bright yellow)

Cyan (Bluish white)

Other than these four varieties, players can also obtain blue axolotls, which are a rare type of axolotl. When two axolotls are bred, the baby axolotl has a 0.083% chance to be blue. It is the only way to obtain blue axolotls in survival.

To breed axolotls, players will need buckets of axolotls. They will have to spend a long time getting one blue axolotl; however, after obtaining one, players can easily get more blue axolotls.

When a blue axolotl is bred with a non-blue variant, the baby has a 50% chance to be blue. With two blue axolotls, players can get as many blue axolotls as they want.

Axolotl spawning conditions

Axolotls in water (Image via Mojang)

As axolotls predominantly live in water, some players may expect them to find them on beaches and in oceans. Axolotls do spawn in water but require specific conditions to do so.

In Minecraft 1.17, axolotls spawn in the water below Y 63 if a stone-type block is less than five blocks away from the spawning area. Due to such spawning conditions, players will mostly find axolotls spawning in waterlogged caves and ravines.

The axolotl's spawning conditions may sound strange since it is just a placeholder. After Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update releases, players will find axolotls only in lush caves.

How to capture axolotls in Minecraft

Axolotls (Image via Mojang)

Players will need one bucket to capture any type of axolotl in Minecraft. After finding an axolotl, right-click on it with a bucket to pick the axolotl up and get a bucket of axolotl. Unlike other pets, players can carry axolotls in their inventory.

