Top 5 food items to avoid in Minecraft 1.19 update

In Minecraft 1.19, players must always focus on the type of food they are consuming. Food is an integral part of the game since it satiates a player's hunger and replenishes their health.

One of the top priorities in Minecraft is to have the best food items to consume. There are a plethora of food items in the game. Some are extremely rare and provide players with special powerups, while others can inflict negative effects and even cause deaths.

Hence, Minecraft players must always be aware of what they are consuming. Although some of these food items can save lives in dire situations, players must try to avoid them as much as possible.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Pufferfish, poisonous potato and 3 other food items to avoid eating in Minecraft 1.19 update

1) Spider Eye

Spider eye must never be eaten (Image via Mojang)

Believe it or not, players have the ability to eat spider eyes in Minecraft. This is one of the worst food items players can consume in the game.

When players fight spiders, there is a good chance that they will drop their eye as loot. Though players usually use this item to brew potions, they can also eat it.

Once eaten, the spider eye will only replenish one hunger point in the bar and offer 3.2 saturation. However, it will also inflict a poison status effect for five seconds. This will continue to harm players and reduce their health.

2) Pufferfish

Pufferfish is mainly used to brew potions (Image via Mojang)

Several fish in Minecraft can be cooked and eaten as a great food item. However, pufferfish are different. These are neutral mobs that inflate themselves when a player approaches them.

When killed, pufferfish are frequently used to brew potions. Even though they can be eaten raw, players must try to avoid eating them.

After eating a pufferfish, players will only increase half a point in the hunger bar and get 0.2 saturation. However, they will also be inflicted with a poison effect for a minute, hunger effect for 15 seconds and nausea effect for 15 seconds.

3) Raw Chicken

Raw chicken meat is different from other raw meat from farm animals (Image via Mojang)

Players should avoid consuming raw chicken meat in Minecraft, even though raw meat from other farm animals can be consumed. Usually, players can eat raw beef or pork in dire situations without having a negative impact. However, this is not the case with raw chicken meat.

Once eaten, this food item will hardly increase the hunger bar or saturation. Instead, it has a 30% chance of inflicting hunger effect for 30 seconds. This can be really bad for players as they will start starving and lose health.

4) Poisonous potato

Poisonous potatoes have a rare chance of dropping (Image via Mojang)

When players farm potatoes, there is a 2% chance of them being poisonous while harvesting.

As the name suggests, a poisonous potato can inflict players with the poison status effect for five seconds if eaten.

Luckily, the chances of getting a poisonous potato are quite rare, and new players will instantly know that it is dangerous due to its name.

5) Rotten Flesh

Rotten flesh can save lives in extreme situations (Image via Mojang)

When new players explore the world for the first time, they might end up gathering a lot of rotten flesh from zombies. Rotten flesh is another food item that must be avoided as much as possible since it can inflict hunger for 30 seconds.

However, if players are in a situation where they do not have any other food items, they can eat rotten flesh to replenish two hunger points and get some energy.

