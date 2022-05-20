The fastest way to lose hunger in Minecraft

There are a few different status effects that players need to manage when playing Minecraft in Survival mode. Of course, one of those is the player's health.

The other bar, which is shaped like food, is the player's Hunger meter. This meter is important to keep an eye on because hunger can affect a few different actions that players can perform. As they 'lose hunger,' they become noticeably weaker.

Each icon on the hunger bar represents 2 hunger. There are 10 icons, for a total of 20 hunger. At 18 hunger and higher, players can regenerate their health. At 6 hunger and lower, players can no longer sprint.

At 0 hunger, players will begin starving and taking damage over time. Players can restore their hunger over time by eating different types of food. But what causes hunger in Minecraft?

A look at hunger and how it affects players in Minecraft

There are different factors that can increase the rate at which a player loses hunger inside Minecraft. Overall, the better quality of food a player eats (raw is worse than cooked, for example) fills up their hunger saturation faster.

The higher the hunger saturation, the slower the hunger will drain. However, performing certain actions will cause the hunger to drain much faster.

Here are the actions players can perform that will cause their hunger to drain:

Swimming - 0.01 per meter

Breaking a block - 0.005 per block broken

Sprinting - 0.1 per meter

Jumping - 0.05 per jump

Attacking an enemy - 0.1 per attack landed

Taking damage when wearing armor - 0.1 per attack taken

Hunger - 0.005 per level of hunger

Jumping while sprinting - 0.2 per jump

Regenerating health with 18+ hunger level - 6 per heart healed

Hunger caused by eating raw chicken or rotten flesh - 3.0 caused at .1 per second over 30 seconds

Hunger caused by pufferfish - 4.5 caused at .3 per second over 15 seconds

Because there are so many factors that can cause hunger to go down, players who want to drain their hunger as fast as possible will want to be able to combine some of these effects.

The fastest way for players to drain hunger in Minecraft

First, players will want to dig a 1 block-wide, 2 block-high tunnel of about 30-40 blocks in length. This tunnel is where players will want to run back and forth to try to drain their hunger. To drain the hunger as fast as possible, players will want to consume raw flesh to gain the hunger effect, get injured by a pufferfish to gain the hunger effect, and heal the damage with regeneration from hunger.

Once all this is going on, players will want to sprint through the tunnel they created and sprint jump throughout the tunnel as fast as possible. When they reach the other side, they will want to turn around and run back and repeat until they have drained their hunger to a level they wish to drain it to.

