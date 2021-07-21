Hunger management in Minecraft survival: Everything you need to know

Hunger management is critical to keep in mind while playing Minecraft. Food is essential in the game, perhaps even more so than any other item.

When hunger levels are not complete, a Minecraft player’s health will not regenerate after taking damage. This, of course, can prove fatal during gameplay, so players must be aware of their hunger bar when playing Minecraft in survival mode.

Everything Minecraft players need to know about managing hunger in-game

Food basics

Great sources of food in Minecraft include various meats and crops (Image via Reddit)

A player’s hunger bar measures the amount of food needed for health to regenerate. If the bar is full, health can be restored to full as well. If some of the hunger icons are empty, they will need to eat if they want to regain health after taking damage.

Great sources of food in Minecraft include various meats. Gamers can eat uncooked meat, but cooked foods will be more effective in resolving hunger.

Meat options in Minecraft include:

Beef/Steak

Chicken

Mutton

Pork/Porkchop

Cod

Salmon

Rabbit

They can also eat rotten flesh dropped by zombies, though this is not recommended and should only be used in a pinch.

Interestingly, it is also possible to play Minecraft as a virtual vegetarian. Other food options come from crops and include:

Bread

Carrots

Apples

Mushroom stew

Potato/Baked potato

Beetroot

Melon slice

Glow berries

Sweet berries

Chorus fruit

Deserts can also prove to be great food sources, although these items are not as common to obtain. This includes cake, cookies, and pumpkin pie.

Minecraft also has special foods that users can eat for additional health benefits. Golden apples, enchanted golden apples, and golden carrots will not only help with hunger but also temporarily increase health levels, making players nearly invincible for a while after consumption.

It is also possible to eat pufferfish and spider eyes, but these edible items will inflict a poisonous, negative effect on players.

Saturation

Perhaps the most critical aspect about hunger management in Minecraft that gamers should know about is saturation. It is coded into every food source and determines how long hunger icons will stay full after eating.

Meats have much longer saturation levels than food derived from crops. For example, eating a cooked steak will be better for players in the long run compared to an apple. Eating the latter will cause hunger icons to disappear quicker.

Minecraft players who do not want to eat every time they take damage will want to invest in foods with higher saturation.

Exhaustion

Accumulating too much exhaustion without eating can have deadly consequences (Image via Reddit)

Another element of hunger in Minecraft is exhaustion, determined by the player’s actions and affecting hunger bar levels.

For example, jumping and running in excessive amounts will cause hunger icons to dissipate. So, the more movement a player does, the more exhausted they will become, thus causing their hunger to increase more rapidly. Users will notice that walking or moving infrequently will cause their hunger bar to stay full for longer.

Accumulating too much exhaustion without eating can have deadly consequences. It is much easier to die in-game when health does not regenerate.

Mobs can sneak up and attack gamers, or they could accidentally fall from a high place. They can also die of starvation while playing in hard mode, so it is important to always stay as full as possible to avoid unfortunate deaths in Minecraft.

Also read: Top 5 food sources in Minecraft

Check out Sportskeeda's Minecraft YouTube channel for more updates!

Edited by Ravi Iyer