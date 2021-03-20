Rotten Flesh is not one of the best items in Minecraft, but it sure has different uses.

Rotten Flesh has been in Minecraft since its official release. When playing Minecraft for the first time or in a new world, every player encounters a food shortage at some point. Waiting for wheat to grow can be a slow process and makes survival difficult. It may sound disgusting but rotten flesh, if used correctly, is a good food item in Minecraft.

After dying, many mobs drop rotten flesh in Minecraft. Players can farm rotten flesh from zombified mobs like zombies, zoglin, zombified piglin, etc. Rotten flesh can also be found inside loot chests in different structures and through fishing.

Top 5 uses of rotten flesh in Minecraft

#5 - Iron Belly Achievement

Many players love getting achievements in Minecraft. After beating the ender dragon, completing achievements or advancements is the next big task. Players can get the "Iron Belly Achievement" by eating rotten flesh while having zero hunger points.

#4 - A Balanced Diet Advancement

Like the iron belly achievement, players also need rotten flesh to complete "A Balanced Diet Advancement." To finish this advancement, players have to eat everything edible, even if it's not good for them. Rotten Flesh is one of 40 different food items that players have to eat to complete this advancement.

#3 - Breeding and healing Wolves

Rotten Flesh is not a complete waste in Minecraft. They are a good food source for loyal wolves in Minecraft. Players can feed rotten flesh to wolves and heal them. It can also be used to breed wolves. Players don't need to worry about hunger as wolves are unaffected by hunger.

#2 - Food Source

Rotten Flesh can serve as a decent food source in the early stages of the game. Eating one rotten flesh restores four hunger points. The only downside is that the hunger effect lasts for 30 seconds. Hunger does not lower hunger points unless the player jumps or moves. By staying still at a place, players can recover their health and hunger.

#1 - Trading

Some players may not know that rotten flesh is tradable in Minecraft. Novice level Cleric Villagers buy 32 rotten flesh for one emerald. By trading, players can turn their huge pile of rotten flesh into emeralds. Players can make this trade up to 16 times before it gets locked.