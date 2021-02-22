Wolves in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Wolves give life to Minecraft's barren lands.

With proper care and guidance, a wolf may be exactly what players need to navigate these lands. From providing protection when need be to just being good company during a home renovation, wolves are the ultimate Minecraft companion.

How to find Wolves in Minecraft

Wolves have a chance to spawn in the multitudes of taigas, forests, and giant tree taigas generated. They also have a chance to spawn in snowy taigas (seen above). They do not, unfortunately, have a chance to spawn in Flower Forests.

Wolves will always spawn in packs of four, with each wolf having a 10% chance to spawn as a puppy. That being said, players must beware that wolves will become hostile if one of their pack members is attacked in a nearby area.

To tame a wild wolf, players must right-click it with a bone. Each bone has a 33% chance to tame the animal.

Tamed wolf behavior

Tamed wolves give off a friendlier look than untamed ones (seen above). In this example, the pup is tamed, and the wolf up close is not. Might readers be able to spot the third wolf?

If the player right-clicks a tamed wolf, it will sit and stay in that spot until the player right clicks it again. If the player decides to let it stand, it will follow them around.

If a tamed wolf follows, it will attack all mobs (except creepers, ghasts, tamed cats, and horses) attacking the player. Standing wolves will also chase off skeletons without provocation, which can be a useful tool for base defense.

More tamed wolf behavior!

Players must beware that wolves will attack anyone that hits the wolf's owner unless they are on the same team. Fortunately, the player's friends will not pay the price for trolling!

Players who like to fight mobs with their wolves will need to heal them, as they will accumulate damage. To heal tamed wolves, gamers can right-click them with an assortment of meats (as well as rotten flesh). Raw and cooked chicken are the least efficient foods as they only heal one heart, while all other meats heal two (Java Edition).

If players decide they want to change the color of the wolf's collar (default is red), they can do so by right-clicking the collar with a dye.

How to breed wolves in Minecraft

Tamed wolves must be in full health to be bred. Once both wolves have maximum health, they can be fed any meat (including rotten flesh) to start breeding. Pups can also be fed meat to speed up their growth by 10%; however, gamers cannot feed them any fish or rabbit stew.

If two tamed wolves with different owners breed, the pup's ownership will go to the player with the older parent wolf.