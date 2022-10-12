5 worst food items in Minecraft in 2022

Food is paramount in Minecraft since it is a survival game. As soon as players enter the world, they must find good food items to keep their hunger and health full. As they progress further, they can build entire farms that automatically give them food without any hassle. On the one hand, there are magical and hearty food items, while on the other, there are poisonous food items.

Beginners might fall for bad food items and harm themselves if they're not well-informed. Though these dangerous and useless food items will not seem like anything an average person would eat, beginners might try them to see what happens. They are only present in the game to fool and trap newcomers, as most players ignore them, knowing how bad they are.

Read on to learn about the five food items that provide Minecraft players with no value.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Minecraft: Top 5 food items players should avoid

5) Tropical Fish

Tropical fish is one of the worst food items, but it does not apply any negative effect in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Tropical fish are some of the most beautiful aquatic mobs in the game. However, if a player tries to eat them as a food item, they are some of the worst. This only increases one food point (half hunger point) and only gives 0.2 saturation. Players will most likely not eat tropical fish ever again after the first time. Unlike other fish like cod and salmon, you can't even cook them.

This is placed last on the list since it does not apply any negative status effects to players. Other food items on the list are much worse.

4) Poisonous Potato

This food item has 'poison' in its name, proving how bad it is in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

As the name implies, poisonous potatoes are also one of the worst food items in the game. If players eat them, they have a 60% chance of getting poisoned for at least five seconds.

Apart from that, they only increase two food points (one hunger point) and have 1.2 saturation. They are occasionally found in shipwreck supply chests or while harvesting potatoes.

3) Spider Eye

Spider eye is another food item that should be avoided at all costs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Believe it or not, players can even eat spider eyes in the game, though they absolutely should not. Unlike poisonous potatoes, these have a 100% chance of poisoning players for five seconds.

Food points and saturation don't even matter simply because they are so low. Even though there is a way to eat spider eyes in the game, players should not go for it.

2) Rotten Flesh

Rotten flesh is one of the most common yet horrible food items Minecraft players will come across (Image via Mojang)

Players can obtain rotten flesh by killing Zombies, some of the game's most common hostile mobs. These are horrible food items since they apply the hunger status effect for 30 seconds 80% of the time.

However, they are not the worst since players sometimes use this food item in dire situations as it increases four food points.

1) Pufferfish

Pufferfish applies all kinds of problematic status effects when Minecraft players eat it (Image via Mojang)

Pufferfish is definitely the worst food item a player can consume. They not only have the lowest food points and saturation but also apply three negative status effects to a player at once.

Pufferfish apply hunger for 15 seconds, nausea for 15 seconds, and poison for a minute. It can easily kill a player if they're not careful enough. Hence, no one should eat pufferfish in the game.

