What can players do with spider eyes in Minecraft?

The spider eye is incredibly useful when brewing potions in Minecraft. It has a few other uses in the game, but not nearly as many as other blocks and items.

This article will take a look at all the ways through which players can obtain and use spider eyes in Minecraft.

Spider eyes in Minecraft

Obtaining Spider eyes

Spiders and cave spiders have a 1/2 chance of dropping a spider eye if they are killed by a player or a tamed wolf (Image via Minecraft)

Players can obtain spider eyes in their Minecraft survival world in a couple of ways.

Spiders, cave spiders, witches and chest loot are natural spawns for spider eyes in the game. Spiders and cave spiders have a 1/2 chance of dropping a spider eye if they are killed by a player or a tamed wolf, according to the wiki page.

The Looting enchantment for swords can increase the number of drops by one per level. For example, there are three levels of the Looting enchantment, which means the drops can be increased up to three.

Witches can also drop spider eyes upon death. There is a 0-6 chance of a witch dropping spider eyes. Spider eyes can also spawn in the chests of desert temples. There is a 1-3 chance of a spider eye spawning in a chest.

Uses of spider eyes in-game

Spider eyes are one of the most important ingredients for making potions in all of Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Spider eyes have a few uses in Minecraft. They are used for potions and provide a very poor food source.

There are many potions that can be made using normal spider eyes and fermented spider eyes. Fermented spider eyes are made from one spider eye, sugar, and brown mushrooms. With this item, players can craft a potion of weakness, a potion of harming, a potion of slowness and a potion of invisibility.

