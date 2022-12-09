Minecraft 1.19.3 update for Java Edition: Patch notes, how to download, and more

Minecraft 1.19.3 is finally here after spending a ton of time buried within the experimental version. Many of the features introduced in this update were discussed during the 2022 Minecraft Live event, and players will be happy to see them implemented very soon.

While a major part of the development process was carried out in the “snapshot” phase, Minecraft 1.19.3 was perfected with the arrival of three pre-releases and three release candidates:

"We're now releasing 1.19.3 for Minecraft: Java Edition. This release gives the Vex a brand new look as well as containing technical improvements and bug fixes."

One of the best features added with this Minecraft update is the highly anticipated set of new default skins. Other fascinating features include new sounds for wood, a reworked creative inventory system, a unique appearance for the Vex, changes to mob spawning in the Nether, and more.

Patch notes and major changes for Minecraft 1.19.3

NEW FEATURES IN MINECRAFT 1.19.3

Some experimental features are now available through built-in experimental datapacks

Added a new "Panorama Scroll Speed" accessibility option

Added new default skins for offline players

New wood sounds

SOUNDS

Various wood types now have unique sounds when placed, broken, or walked on

There are three sets of unique sounds: Overworld wood types, Nether wood types, and Bamboo (when enabled)

Step sounds can now be heard when walking on Carpets, Lily Pads, and Small Amethyst Buds

Step sounds can now be heard when walking through Nether sprouts, Glow lichen, Crimson Roots, and Warped Roots

CHANGES IN 1.19.3

Reworked the Creative Inventory tabs

Added Operator Items Tab option in the Controls menu, which is off by default

The Vex now has a new look

In the Nether dimension Endermen, Skeletons, and Wither Skeletons now only spawn at light level 7 and below (instead of 11 and below)

Changes to block support

Spawner block changes

Changes to chat

Added Draft Player Reports

Improvements to the Open to LAN screen

The Realms News button will now show a confirmation screen before opening the link

Stronghold placement code has been changed to be more efficient, causing stronghold positions to shift; they are still placed in concentric rings, but their positions in the rings may change by a few degrees

"Teleport to Team Member" option in spectator menu now only shows up for teams with viable target players

Changes to tooltips

The Wild update music has been tweaked to be slightly less loud

CREATIVE INVENTORY

The ordering of tabs and the contents in the Creative Inventory have been tweaked to make the experience of finding relevant blocks and items easier.

Blocks and items have been moved into categories that fit them better

Blocks are now ordered by their material as much as possible

Some items can now be found in more than one tab

Various tabs have been renamed or collapsed into others

The search tab now lists items sequentially grouped by the other tabs

A Colored Blocks tab has been added that contains all blocks with 16 color variants

Petrified Oak Slab has been removed from the Creative Inventory

The following missing items have been added to the Creative Inventory: Suspicious Stew, Dragon Eggz Ominous Banner, Monster Spawner, all 3 flight durations of Fireworks, and operator-only blocks and items

Tooltips for all items in Creative Menu outside single-category tabs will show categories where this item can be found

VEX

Changes to Vex model and textures

The Vex retains its old, now slightly oversized, hitbox to make it easier to fight

BLOCK SUPPORT

Fence Gates no longer provide center support beneath them

When opening, Shulker Boxes will pop off blocks that are attached to opened faces (such as Torches)

Blocks that require support cannot be placed on these open faces while the Shulker Box is open

SPAWNERS

No longer has a default mob spawn type when placed by a player (previously was the Pig)

Will not emit fire particles when a mob spawn type has not been defined

Renamed to Monster Spawner to match Bedrock, and removed purple text color

Pick-block now works for Spawner blocks

The mob type is now displayed in the hover description of a Spawner item stack

If a mob type has not been defined yet, the hover description will describe how to set it

ITEMS

Added new Spawn Egg items for Ender Dragon, Iron Golem, Snow Golem and Wither mobs to Creative mode

Ender Dragon and Wither Spawn Eggs will only be available through commands to prevent accidental destruction of player builds

Polar Bear Spawn Egg colors have changed to distinguish it from the Ghast Spawn Egg

CHAT

Removed Chat Preview

Chat messages deleted by server moderators will no longer be completely hidden, but rather replaced with text stating, "This chat message has been deleted by the server."

Deleted chat messages will now be displayed in the chat window for at least 3 total seconds before being hidden

The 'Modified' tag will no longer display for server-modified messages where only style has been changed

The 'Modified' Chat Trust Status tag icon and indicator is now dark gray

The 'Not Secure' tag is now light gray and does not have an icon

Partially filtered chat messages now show the filtered text as gray hashes with a hover text saying that it was filtered

The Chat Reporting screen now shows when the player being reported rejoined chat

LAN SCREEN

The screen now allows selecting the port on which to host the LAN world

The game mode and allow cheats buttons are now initialized with the default values of the world

TOOLTIPS

When tabbing through buttons, tooltips are displayed above or below them

Tooltips displayed when hovering are displayed next to the cursor

Tooltips from focused buttons (focused by pressing tab) take priority over tooltips from hovered buttons

While the Minecraft 1.19.3 update is classified as a “minor” update, it's safe to say that the amount of content can hardly be considered minor.

For Minecraft players who aren’t aware of the classification process, dot releases (1.19.2, 1.19.3, etc.) are classified as minor updates since they’re smaller than major updates and don't have a large amount of game-changing content. Major updates, on the other hand, introduce several new features to Minecraft and can revamp the game entirely.

