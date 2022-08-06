How to download Minecraft 1.19.2 update for Java Edition

Mojang has released yet another Minecraft 1.19.2 update for Java Edition. This is the second incremental update released soon after the first that brought in several changes and bug fixes. This is a rather small update since it only brings in two bug fixes and nothing more. However, Minecraft players would still prefer to download this update.

With the 1.19.1 update, Mojang added the highly controversial feature of chat reporting and banning systems to both the Java and Bedrock Editions. Since the game's vast community was used to complete freedom of speech and action, they were extremely upset and angry with Mojang for releasing such a feature. The Minecraft 1.19.2 update for Java Edition fixes some of the problems related to the new feature.

Steps to download Minecraft 1.19.2 update for Java Edition

1) Open the official game launcher

First, players can open the official game launcher that they should have downloaded and installed after purchasing the game. This launcher manages all the installed versions of the game as well as any new game updates. After opening the launcher, players can head to Java Edition section.

2) Find the latest release

Once on the Java Edition page, players can click on the version list beside the play button on the left-hand side. This will show all the installed versions of the game, the latest snapshot version, and the latest release version available for download.

Players can simply select the 'Latest Release' option under which the game version '1.19.2' will be written. Once selected, players can simply hit play. The launcher will automatically download all the necessary game files to run Minecraft 1.19.2 update.

3) Normally enter any world

Once players open the game, they can head to any section and start any world normally. Since there are no new additions, players will not see any major changes to the game. All the worlds will open normally without an issue since it is an official release and not a snapshot.

What were the changes that came with Minecraft 1.19.2 update

As mentioned above, in this small incremental update, Mojang fixed two critical bugs that were hampering gameplay. They are related to the secure chat and social interaction screen. Interestingly, both these features were only recently added to the game.

The update fixed these two problems:

Fixed an issue causing players to get disconnected with secure chat

Fixed a crash in the social interactions screen

When some players opened the social interactions screen where they could mute or report other players, they were experiencing game crashes. Game crashes are quite frustrating since players lose all their unsaved progress, which is why Mojang was swift in rectifying the issue.

