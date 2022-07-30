How to hide chat messages in Minecraft 1.19.1 update

With the Minecraft 1.19.1 update, Mojang released one of the most controversial features in the game: the player reporting system. This feature allows players to report any chat messages sent from any player on a server. The report will then be looked at by a team at Mojang and a judgment will be passed. However, there is another option within the feature, which allows players to simply ignore and hide chat messages from any player.

Since the game hasn't had a major moderation system for over a decade, the sudden addition of this feature was not welcomed by the community. Millions of players debated this on all social media platforms. Even though the feature will curb negative comments on public servers, its sudden introduction might feel jarring. Luckily, players will also have a passive option to simply hide messages from any player if they don't want to report them.

Steps to hide chat messages in Minecraft 1.19.1 update

1) Enter a server

Hypixel is one of the servers that is updated with the latest features (Image via Minecraft 1.19.1 update)

Minecraft players will need to be on a server with more than two players in order to use this setting. This new feature, where players can report others, only works when they are on a multiplayer server. Players will not be able to search for players from the main menu and report them.

As of now, there are only a few servers that have been updated for the latest 1.19.1 update. Hypixel is one of the biggest servers in the game that frequently updates to the latest game version.

2) Open player reporting setting

Social interactions page where users can hide other players' messages (Image via Minecraft 1.19.1 update)

After players have entered the server, they will notice thousands of users that chat about different things. If a player is constantly spamming something in the chat or writing negative messages about anything, it can be easily hidden on an individual level.

Players can pause the game, and they will notice a new tab in the settings called 'Player Reporting.' After entering the tab, a new type of window will pop up showing the list of players on the server with their heads and names.

Alternatively, players can also press 'P' on their keyboards to quickly go to the social interactions page.

3) Hide chat messages of any player

The system will notify about the chat messages being hidden (Image via Minecraft 1.19.1 update)

After the social interaction screen has opened, users can simply find the player they want to mute and click on the white dialog bubble on the right-hand side of their name. This will hide all the chat messages coming from that particular player. After muting, the game system will send a message on the World Chat, saying that the chats from that particular player are now hidden.

This way, players can take the passive route and simply ignore the messages from people that cause disturbances in the game. It is a less extreme alternative to reporting players.

