How to add voice chat to Minecraft

Minecraft is a blocky sandbox game where players can build anything they want. It is one of the biggest video titles in the market right now, and many play the game on multiplayer servers.

In Survival Multiplayer Servers (SMPs), players interact with others and collect resources or use them to create something together. Sadly, the game has no voice chat support as of version 1.17, and communicating with others is hard without it.

Adding voice chat to Minecraft

Since Minecraft has no support for voice chat, a few members of the community have created different voice chat mods. One of the best is the Simple Voice Chat mod because its developers are very active, and it works on the latest version. This mod is also available for the 1.18 21w42a snapshot.

How to install the Simple Voice Chat mod in Minecraft?

The simple Voice Chat mod runs the smoothest on the fabric. Therefore, players will have to download the fabric API and fabric mod along with the mod itself. Once downloaded, the following steps need to be followed:

Launch the downloaded fabric installer, select the correct version and click on install. After that, a new installation of Minecraft will appear in the launcher.

Launch the new fabric installation from the launcher to make sure all new installation files extract. Then close the game.

Copy the fabric API and the Simple Voice Chat's mod file and paste it in the mods folder present in the application data folder of Minecraft. The folder can be accessed by pressing WIN+G and entering "%appdata%/.minecraft/mods".

The Simple Voice Chat mod is for multiplayer mode only. Therefore, players will get a "Voice chat unavailable" error in single-player worlds. The mod also needs to be installed on the server for it to work.

What to do after installing the mod?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

After the mod has been installed, players can press V to access all the voice chat settings. Everything should already be good to go. Players can change mic volume and other things they may not be comfortable with.

Keybinds for the shortcut can also be changed from the settings. It is recommended that players select the correct mic and test it in the voice chat settings.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul