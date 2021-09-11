5 best Minecraft seeds for SMP

Minecraft SMPs are the hottest trend on YouTube these days. SMP servers like Dream SMP Legacy SMP, Hermitcraft, Empires SMP, and Scicraft have popularized the idea of survival multiplayer servers.

Many viewers who watch SMP gameplay would love to create their SMP and play with friends. Before starting one, they should decide on a seed for the new world..

Seeds for Minecraft SMP

5) Ice spikes collides with badlands

(Seed: -4388662201997434623)

Ice spikes meet badlands (Image via Minecraft)

In this Java 1.17 seed, gamers can find two of Minecraft's rarest biomes, ice spikes and badlands, in the same place at X 598 Z 391. Other than being rare, the fantastic thing about this natural generation is that both biomes are opposite of each other,

Ice spikes are cold biomes covered with snow and tall spikes made of packed ice, whereas badlands are dry and warm ones covered with terracotta layers. This seed is perfect for dividing SMP members into two teams.

4) Massive ocean with scattered islands

(Seed: -3389627839631903020)

Scattered islands (Image via Seedmap)

In this Java 1.17 seed, users spawn in the middle of a vast ocean, where they can find over 30 small islands scattered all over at the spawn point.

Players will spawn on a small island with a village. After looting it, they can go to other islands and build their homes. The massive ocean at spawn is surrounded by all biomes, ranging from cold tundras to warm badlands.

3) Seed with all biome types

(Seed: 132389425772377)

All biomes (Image via Seedmap)

Every Minecraft seed has all types of biomes, but sometimes, they can be thousands of blocks from the spawn. In this 1.17 Java seed, gamers can find all biome types near the spawn.

They spawn in a taiga forest near mushroom fields. Players can go north to find badlands, south to tundra, west to mountains, and east to jungles. Going further, they will discover other biomes like swamps, badlands, etc.

2) Plain village, swamp, and badlands

(Seed: 902442027)

Bedrock seed (Image via Minecraft)

This Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.11 seed features a plain village, swamp, and badlands right at the spawn. Users who want to create an SMP divided by factions based on biome types can try playing on this seed.

In the swamp biome, players can also find a witch hut to build a witch farm.

1) Archipelago for SMP

(Seed: -2108063506)

Archipelago seed (Image via Minecraft)

Survival island gameplay can be pretty fun, but one island won't suffice in an SMP with many players. Bedrock gamers can use this seed to spawn near a massive archipelago.

Many small islands separated by rivers surround the main island. Users can use this island and create their bases all over it.

