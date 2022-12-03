Minecraft 1.19.3 Release Candidate 1: Everything you need to know

Mojang has launched the first Release Candidate for the upcoming Minecraft 1.19.3 update. Here's what the studio said about it in an official blog post on December 1, 2022:

"We're now releasing the first (and hopefully only) release candidate for Minecraft 1.19.3. If there are no major issues following this release candidate, no further changes will be done before the full release. Happy mining!"

Release Candidates represent one of the final stages in the development of a major update. They primarily feature some last-minute additions, changes, or bug fixes.

The Minecraft 1.19.3 update will succeed the 1.19.2 version of the game, which was released in August this year and brought bug fixes for crashes as well as server connectivity.

The 1.19.3 update is expected to be released on December 6, 2022, which is just a few days from now.

What does the first 1.19.3 Release Candidate bring to Minecraft?

slicedlime 💙💛 @slicedlime The first (and hopefully only) Release Candidate for Minecraft 1.19.3 is now available in the Launcher! minecraft.net/article/minecr… The first (and hopefully only) Release Candidate for Minecraft 1.19.3 is now available in the Launcher! minecraft.net/article/minecr…

The last version of Minecraft 1.19.3 was the third pre-release that came out a few days ago. It consisted of a ton of bug fixes and worked on improving any flaws that might have crept into the experimental version of the game.

The first 1.19.3 release candidate is similar and introduces a few bug fixes, which are listed below:

Smooth Lighting Minimum and Maximum levels no longer differ

“Done” and “Cancel” buttons in the game rules screen are not selected in the right order when navigating using Tab

The buttons are not selected in the right order using Tab in the new data packs and resource packs menus

Using Tab multiple times to select a data pack/resource pack from the list does not deselect it

Mobs continue converting after the conversion process starts and the block causing the conversion is removed

There are no shadows on text displayed within the subtitles overlay

World border texture jumps back and forth between two positions as the player’s y level changes

You cannot get water bottles from water in creative mode if there’s a potion in your inventory

Pick block doesn’t work on Ender Dragon

Bubble columns let skylight through

Performance degradation of NBT modification

Stray pixel in gui/toasts.png

/data modify thinks NBT is too large, but /data merge doesn’t

Storage data is broken

What can players expect from the Minecraft 1.19.3 update?

The features that are being tested in the experimental versions of Minecraft 1.19.3 indicate that the update will add a new set of spawn eggs to the game. Four spawn eggs were found, one each for the Ender Dragon, Iron Golem, Snow Golem, and Wither.

However, spawns for the Wither and Ender Dragon will only be accessible through commands. This is a reasonable feature since both mobs are destructive and dangerous for players and player-made structures.

Another prominent feature is bundles, which were added with the Minecraft 1.17 or Caves and Cliffs update but have been in and out of the game due to development reasons.

Aside from these additions, the upcoming update will have new default skins and languages, changes in the creative mode inventory, and more.

