How to download Minecraft 1.19.3 pre-release 1

Mojang has finally dropped Minecraft 1.19.3 pre-release 1 for the community to download and try out. This is the second last stage in the update development, where Mojang locks in all the changes and additions that they planned for the update and only works on ironing out minor issues.

Although Mojang announced that the 1.20 update would only arrive in 2023, they have intentionally held back on dedicating all the upcoming snapshots and pre-releases to the highly anticipated update.

Interestingly, the Swedish company is taking a different approach and is only releasing a handful of future features under the experimental resource pack. They will continue to add snippets of new features under 1.19 only, until and unless they are completely ready for 1.20.

Steps to download Minecraft 1.19.3 pre-release 1

Downloading the Minecraft 1.19.3 pre-release 1 should be an easy task for any player. As always, pre-release versions are readily available through the game's official launcher.

Open the official launcher to download the Minecraft 1.19.3 pre-release 1 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Simply open the official game launcher and, if there are any updates, patiently wait for them to complete as they might add the latest pre-release access. Once the launcher opens, head to the 'Installations' tab and enable snapshots from the top right corner of the search bar.

Head back to the main menu and find the version drop-down menu beside the 'Play' button. Here, you must find the 'Latest Snapshot' on which '1.19.3 pre1' will be written. Simply select the version and click on 'Play.' The official game launcher will automatically download all the necessary version files to run the Minecraft 1.19.3 pre-release 1.

Although the Minecraft version reads as 'snapshot', it will be a pre-release (Image via Sportskeeda)

Make sure to always create a new world in these kinds of beta game versions as they can corrupt any pre-existing worlds.

When will Minecraft 1.19.3 release?

Along with the new pre-release, Mojang has also announced the update's release date. If everything works well in the final pre-release versions, the Minecraft 1.19.3 update will be officially released on December 6, 2022. In the meantime, Mojang is working on removing any issues that may come up with new or existing features.

Some of the new features coming with 1.19.3

Some of the new features that are releasing with the 1.19.3 update (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since Mojang changed their approach to releasing new features and updates, they have added an experimental feature resource pack containing all the new features for the 1.20 update. This resource pack can be activated during a new world creation to witness all the new features like Camels, Bamboo blocks, etc.

Besides these, the 1.19.3 update will also come with a completely overhauled creative mode inventory. Furthermore, players can now obtain Piglin heads if the Piglin mob is killed by a Charged Creeper. Players can also place any mob head onto a note block to play the ambient sound of that particular mob.

Vexes have also been retextured and changed completely to look similar to Allays. This brilliantly fits into the speculative narrative that Illagers are trapping Allays to turn them into Vexes.

