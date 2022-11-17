How to get piglin head in Minecraft snapshot 22w46a

Minecraft: Java Edition's latest snapshot (22w46a) was recently released on November 16, 2022. In addition to providing several bug fixes and implementing some few features, a new mob head item was added to the game.

Mob heads in Minecraft can be obtained in different ways. For example, Wither Skeleton skulls can rarely be acquired by simply killing them. However, not all head items in the game can be acquired in this manner. Others must be obtained with the help of a Charged Creeper, and some even require the use of commands.

Snapshot 22w46a has added piglin heads as the latest head item to obtain in-game. Unfortunately, simply killing piglins won't be sufficient to get their heads to drop. Instead, players will need to rely on Charged Creepers to obtain them.

Obtaining a Piglin Head in Minecraft Snapshot 22w46a

A Charged Creeper is the current method of obtaining a Piglin head in the newest snapshot (Image via Mojang)

Like many mob heads in vanilla Minecraft, players will need to rely on the explosion of a Charged Creeper to obtain a Piglin head. This can be tricky, as well as dangerous, since Charged Creeper explosions are magnified in their state compared to standard Creepers. However, their detonations don't distinguish the targets they injure and kill, and careless players can easily be killed by explosions intended for mobs.

Charged Creepers are created in Minecraft by a lightning strike hitting an ordinary Creeper or striking the area within four blocks of it, supercharging the mob and multiplying its explosive damage. Sadly, waiting around for a rainstorm can be a tedious task. Fortunately, there are other ways to create this rare Creeper variant without waiting for the forces of nature to strike at just the right time.

Creating a Charged Creeper in Minecraft

Obtain a trident and enchant it with the Channeling enchantment. Wait for (or search out) a thunderstorm and find yourself a Creeper. Throw your trident close to the Creeper or directly at it, and the enchantment will kick in. A lightning bolt should descend to create a Charged Creeper. As an alternative method, create a lightning rod with three copper ingots. During a thunderstorm, place the lightning rod and kite a Creeper around the lightning rod without allowing it to detonate. Eventually, a lightning strike should hit the lightning rod, and if the Creeper is close enough, it will be converted into a Charged Creeper.

With a Charged Creeper nearby, you'll need to draw it close to a Piglin. This can be particularly difficult, as Piglins zombify when entering the Overworld or the End. This means Minecraft players will either have to draw the Charged Creeper into the Nether before detonating it, or create a Piglin in the Overworld with the help of Creative Mode spawn eggs or chat commands, since these Piglins will not zombify.

One of the simpler ways to obtain the Piglin head is to place a Creeper into a boat, convert it into a Charged Creeper, and push the boat through a Nether portal. You can then move the boat close to a Piglin before breaking the boat and allowing the Charged Creeper to detonate. Doing so should kill the Piglin and cause its head to drop, after which Minecraft players can then return from a safe distance to pick up the Piglin head.

