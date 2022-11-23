Minecraft 1.19.3 update first pre-release patch notes: Changes, bug fixes, and more

Mojang has finally launched the first pre-release for Minecraft 1.19.3. The studio has been releasing snapshots for the next game update over the last few weeks. These snapshots have introduced several new features for the 1.20 update.

When an update is close to ready, developers begin to release preview versions to find and fix minor bugs as well as polish things up.

Minecraft 1.19.3 pre-release 1 mostly features bug fixes and technical changes. If no major bugs are found, Mojang will release the 1.19.3 update on December 6, 2022.

Here's a look at the patch notes for Minecraft 1.19.3 pre-release 1.

Minecraft 1.19.3 pre-release 1 patch notes

Technical changes in 1.19.3 pre-release 1

Added new entity sub-predicate types: axolotl, boat, fox, mushroom, painting, rabbit, horse, llama, villager, parrot, tropical_fish

Player Heads can now contain a note_block_sound field. When present, this determines the sound a note block makes when the head is placed on top of it

The fillbiome command now has a new parameter called filter. The syntax is: fillbiome <from> <to> <biome> [replace <filter>]

Bug fixes

The following bugs have been fixed in Minecraft 1.19.3 pre-release 1:

MC-156663 - Villager pathfinding broken in water

MC-177596 - Weaponsmith working subtitle is "Grindstone used" instead of "Weaponsmith works"

MC-177676 - Armorer's working subtitle is "Blast Furnace crackles" instead of "Armorer works"

MC-245697 - Certain mobs can't get out of water that is at least two blocks deep

MC-255133 - Extra copper ore generates in deep dark

MC-256481 - minecraft.used:minecraft.BOOK_TYPE doesn't increase when placing books onto chiseled bookshelves

MC-256679 - Axolotls commonly hesitate when avoiding danger and occasionally start pathfinding in dangerous directions

MC-256883 - Elements within the game menu are now positioned slightly lower than they were in previous versions

MC-257341 - Vex texture does not utilize translucency

MC-257349 - Vex does not sit in boats and minecarts properly anymore

MC-257368 - Not a valid port error in Open to LAN doesn't show if port is <1024

MC-257373 - The cursor in the port number text box doesn't blink

MC-257374 - The word "number" isn't capitalized in "Port number"

MC-257386 - Inventory menu has broken textures with Programmer Art enabled

MC-257506 - Top and bottom texture of chiseled bookshelf rotates depending on placement

MC-257525 - Allay movement AI is broken in 22w42a+, causing them sometimes to spin in mid-air

MC-257617 - You cannot scroll with the mouse wheel on the telemetry screen after clicking the "Open my data" or "Data collection" button

MC-257618 - The word "pair" uses the incorrect verb form within the "telemetry.event.world_loaded.description" string

MC-257619 - Baby piglins and zombified piglins take damage when they hit their head on a block

MC-257625 - Piglin Head placed on noteblock play the piglin angry sound instead of the piglin ambient sound

MC-257648 - The fillbiome command can result in flickering biome colors

MC-257658 - Sculk sensors are not activated upon taking books from chiseled bookshelves

MC-257663 - The "Hide messages" button in the social interactions menu can now no longer be toggled due to it being executed twice upon being pressed

Interested players can check the official patch notes to learn more about entity sub-predicate types and all other changes in this pre-release.

