Minecraft 1.19.3 update first pre-release patch notes: Changes, bug fixes, and more

Mojang has finally launched the first pre-release for Minecraft 1.19.3. The studio has been releasing snapshots for the next game update over the last few weeks. These snapshots have introduced several new features for the 1.20 update.
When an update is close to ready, developers begin to release preview versions to find and fix minor bugs as well as polish things up.
Minecraft 1.19.3 pre-release 1 mostly features bug fixes and technical changes. If no major bugs are found, Mojang will release the 1.19.3 update on December 6, 2022.
Here's a look at the patch notes for Minecraft 1.19.3 pre-release 1.
Minecraft 1.19.3 pre-release 1 patch notes
Technical changes in 1.19.3 pre-release 1
- Added new entity sub-predicate types: axolotl, boat, fox, mushroom, painting, rabbit, horse, llama, villager, parrot, tropical_fish
- Player Heads can now contain a note_block_sound field. When present, this determines the sound a note block makes when the head is placed on top of it
- The fillbiome command now has a new parameter called filter. The syntax is: fillbiome <from> <to> <biome> [replace <filter>]
Bug fixes
The following bugs have been fixed in Minecraft 1.19.3 pre-release 1:
- MC-156663 - Villager pathfinding broken in water
- MC-177596 - Weaponsmith working subtitle is "Grindstone used" instead of "Weaponsmith works"
- MC-177676 - Armorer's working subtitle is "Blast Furnace crackles" instead of "Armorer works"
- MC-245697 - Certain mobs can't get out of water that is at least two blocks deep
- MC-255133 - Extra copper ore generates in deep dark
- MC-256481 - minecraft.used:minecraft.BOOK_TYPE doesn't increase when placing books onto chiseled bookshelves
- MC-256679 - Axolotls commonly hesitate when avoiding danger and occasionally start pathfinding in dangerous directions
- MC-256883 - Elements within the game menu are now positioned slightly lower than they were in previous versions
- MC-257341 - Vex texture does not utilize translucency
- MC-257349 - Vex does not sit in boats and minecarts properly anymore
- MC-257368 - Not a valid port error in Open to LAN doesn't show if port is <1024
- MC-257373 - The cursor in the port number text box doesn't blink
- MC-257374 - The word "number" isn't capitalized in "Port number"
- MC-257386 - Inventory menu has broken textures with Programmer Art enabled
- MC-257506 - Top and bottom texture of chiseled bookshelf rotates depending on placement
- MC-257525 - Allay movement AI is broken in 22w42a+, causing them sometimes to spin in mid-air
- MC-257617 - You cannot scroll with the mouse wheel on the telemetry screen after clicking the "Open my data" or "Data collection" button
- MC-257618 - The word "pair" uses the incorrect verb form within the "telemetry.event.world_loaded.description" string
- MC-257619 - Baby piglins and zombified piglins take damage when they hit their head on a block
- MC-257625 - Piglin Head placed on noteblock play the piglin angry sound instead of the piglin ambient sound
- MC-257648 - The fillbiome command can result in flickering biome colors
- MC-257658 - Sculk sensors are not activated upon taking books from chiseled bookshelves
- MC-257663 - The "Hide messages" button in the social interactions menu can now no longer be toggled due to it being executed twice upon being pressed
Interested players can check the official patch notes to learn more about entity sub-predicate types and all other changes in this pre-release.
