5 bugs that need to be fixed in Minecraft's 1.19 update

Minecraft 1.19 still has some issues (Image via Mojang)
Modified Jun 07, 2022 11:19 AM IST

Minecraft isn't a perfectly made game, which means that the upcoming 1.19 update has its share of bugs. These aren't game-breaking bugs by any means, but they're little hitches in the game code that Mojang will likely work to fix.

Since these bugs will likely take some time to patch out, Minecraft players may want to be aware of them. Some may even be exploitable for players' gain in certain circumstances. Conversely, more problematic bugs should be avoided if possible to avoid any adverse impacts.

Below, Minecraft players can find some of the most notable bugs that will still exist when version 1.19 goes live tomorrow.

Minecraft bugs that still need fixing in version 1.19

5) Ancient cities redstone clocks bugging out

A redstone lab beneath an ancient city (Image via Mojang)

One of Minecraft 1.19's hidden secrets is the underground room beneath ancient cities. These locations contain various redstone machines, including one connected to a sculk sensor. When this sensor is activated, a redstone machine will open a piston door to allow players inside.

However, occasionally, the redstone clock used to open the door doesn't operate correctly. Only parts of the redstone machinery will fire off or flicker, and the piston door won't open as intended. Hopefully, Mojang can tweak this quickly so players can enjoy the hidden rooms under ancient cities to their liking. The issue appears to be more prevalent in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition but should be addressed nonetheless.

4) Sculk covers sculk sensors

Sculk veins growing over sculk blocks (Image via u/AMinecraftPerson/Reddit)

Sculk vein blocks are one of many different sculk block types, and they can grow over many surfaces. However, these veins aren't intended to spread over certain blocks, like slabs. Strangely enough, though, sculk can completely grow over and encompass sculk sensors.

This may be problematic for gameplay as sculk sensors may activate and remain completely hidden from players. It is simply because players should at least have a visual cue to appropriately avoid any sculk sensors. At present, sculk veins are keeping players from detecting and avoiding some sensors.

3) Mobs spawning in the deep dark

Hostile mobs have occasionally appeared where they aren't intended to (Image via Mojang)

According to Mojang, the deep dark biome in Minecraft isn't intended to spawn standard hostile mobs. Aside from the Warden, mobs aren't supposed to spawn in the deep dark at all. However, some players have reported that hostile mobs have been appearing in the deep dark.

This has apparently happened quite often when mineshafts intersect with the deep dark, which is another gameplay bug that isn't intended. Hopefully, Mojang can address this particular issue as the deep dark is designed to be a sullen, isolated location being dominated only by the Warden.

2) Bubble columns removing hunger

Bubble columns are presenting a particular problem (Image via Mojang)

Bubble column elevators in Minecraft are great ways to quickly ascend and descend floors of a structure. However, there appears to be a strange bug where bubble columns are depleting players' hunger bars.

Once players hit a certain speed as they go up or down a bubble column elevator, their hunger bar may begin to decrease rapidly. This is obviously not intended and causes significant problems for players, especially on Hardcore Mode.

The depletion of the hunger bar in this scenario is one of the more urgent problems Mojang should address as soon as possible.

1) The Warden attacking experience orbs

The Warden emerging from sculk blocks (Image via Mojang)

The Warden is undoubtedly one of the most hyped mobs in Minecraft's history. However, it appears that the powerful mob still has its hiccups. In particular, players can look to the Warden's behavior around certain entities like experience orbs. On occasion, if a Warden bumps into an experience orb, it will attempt to attack it relentlessly in both melee and ranged combat.

Since experience orbs aren't killable, the Warden will spend a massive amount of time attacking for no result. This also means that players can use Bottles O' Enchanting to distract the Warden in some circumstances, which is a nice plus before the bug is inevitably patched out.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu

