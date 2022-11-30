Minecraft 1.19.3 pre-release 3: Patch notes and how to download

Mojang has just launched the latest pre-release for Minecraft 1.19.3. All its patch notes were revealed in a blog post on November 29, 2022.

A pre-release is one of the last steps before an update's launch, indicating that the next version of the game is on its way. It often contains last-minute changes and final touch-ups.

Players were excited to learn that the Minecraft 1.19.3 update entered its pre-release testing phase about a week ago. The first pre-release was released on November 21, 2022, and the second one came out a day later.

The first pre-release added some technical elements to the game, such as support for the “/fillbiome” command. The second one introduced the ability to ignite creepers using a fire charge in addition to some optimization and bug fixes.

Minecraft 1.19.3 pre-release 3 only contains bug fixes

While Mojang employees often announce the highlights of each new update on Twitter or other social media platforms, some players might want to go through every single modification. Every Minecraft update, be it a snapshot, pre-release, or full release, contains a list of everything that has been altered. This list of patch notes is made available as soon as the patch goes live.

The third pre-release for Minecraft 1.19.3 only contains bug fixes. However, this time, the number of fixes is greater than those in the second pre-release.

Bug fixes in 1.19.3 pre-release 3, per official patch notes

Shulker box still plays the close sound, even if it is destroyed or replaced

Knowledge book texture in the crafting UI hasn't been updated

Cleric working subtitle is "Brewing Stand bubbles" instead of "Cleric works"

IllegalArgumentException (Cannot set property) when using a block without the "axis" property in fancy_tree_placer

Copying deeply nested NBT causes StackOverflowError

Chests/trapped chests/barrels do not 'open' after respawning

Entity collision is run on render thread

Server crashes as player logs in

Narrator does not narrate the death screen

Carpet texture is cut off in the recipe book

Players' capes and outer skin layers don't render client-side in server environments when joining worlds while dead

Vexes' hitboxes aren't vertically centered with their models

Top and bottom texture of block of bamboo rotated incorrectly

Vex's new model's head does not rotate to where it looks

Vex Renders Offhand Items Incorrectly

Dying whilst in the Shulker Box GUI will spam "Shulker Closes" sound

When Chat is set to Hidden, the Chat Hidden Warning appears in chat instead of the action bar when attempting to send a message whilst sleeping or switching gamemode

Player heads with a custom skin lose their noteblock sound data when using the Ctrl+Pick block

NullPointerException when attempting to render a tooltip in the Game Rules menu

note_block_sound data is lost when breaking a player head

Villagers and Piglin no longer seek out Items

How to download Minecraft 1.19.3 pre-release 3

To download Minecraft 1.19.3 pre-release 3, you first have to ensure that you own the Java Edition of the game. Pre-releases specifically come for this edition. Other versions of the game receive similar updates but under different titles.

Once this is done, open the game's launcher and head to the tab beside the “Play” button. This tab displays the various profiles you can have inside the launcher, from default profiles for every update to custom or modded ones made by you.

Scrolling down in the “Profiles” menu will bring you to the “Latest Snapshot” option. Click on this option, and the launcher will take care of the rest by downloading the pre-release.

When the download is complete, click on the “Play” button. You will be able to experience a version of Minecraft that is less buggy than before.

