5 best Minecraft updates of all time

Since its beta ended around 2011, Minecraft has grown leaps and bounds through various free updates. New content continues to arrive every year, and players relish (or deride) the implementations made.

Minecraft 1.19, known as The Wild Update, was released this year, and update 1.20 should arrive at some point in 2023. However, the game has seen many major content updates over the past decade or so, and not all of them have been as well-received as others. Many community members have updates they consider their favorites and those that don't meet their quality standards.

Before version 1.20 is launched, now is a great time to look at some of the best updates released for the game throughout its storied history.

Top 5 Minecraft updates of all time

5) 1.17, Caves & Cliffs Part I

Caves & Cliffs was such a massive update that it was released in two parts (Image via Mojang)

Arguably one of the most extensive Minecraft updates released so far, the Caves & Cliffs update was so large it was split into two parts. However, 2021's update 1.17 kicked off the content inclusions with plenty of additions.

Mojang added cave biomes, as well as amethyst geodes, axolotls, glow squids, and a ton of new underground blocks. The deep dark biome was also shown in the initial previews but was eventually withheld for The Wild Update.

Be that as it may, the massive amount of content introduced in the Caves & Cliffs update's first portion makes it one of the most memorable updates in the game's history.

4) 1.14, Village & Pillage

Village & Pillage redefined villages and introduced very helpful items (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's villages existed before update 1.14, but they were never quite the same after it. In addition to overhauling villages and villagers to be biome-specific, the 2019's Village & Pillage update introduced pillagers and the capability for them to raid villages. Totems of Undying became a renewable resource with the update, and trading with villagers became much more beneficial to players.

The reworking of villages and trading ushered in a new era of resource farms, including incredibly helpful iron farms through iron golems.

3) 1.5, The Redstone Update

Update 1.5 changed redstone forever (Image via ABRminecraft/YouTube)

In many ways, redstone is the lifeblood of innovation in Minecraft, and update 1.5 changed it in remarkable ways. The addition of hoppers, redstone comparators, daylight sensors, droppers, and quartz blocks was huge for its time. Redstone machinery has become an even more thriving industry among community members, leading to some modern marvels created all within the game.

Put plainly, redstone engineers are thankful for all the implementations introduced in 2013's update 1.5.

2) 1.13, Update Aquatic

Update Aquatic redesigned water-based biomes and made them much more enjoyable (Image via Mojang)

The Aquatic Update was Minecraft's first major update after Mojang's acquisition by Microsoft. Many players were concerned that the company responsible for Windows and Xbox would spell problems for the world's most beloved sandbox game.

However, this wasn't the case, as Update Aquatic proved resoundingly popular. The update, which came in 2018, redesigned water-centric biomes such as oceans and rivers by adding new blocks, mobs, and structures.

Before update 1.13, traipsing through oceans and other bodies of water was relatively boring. These days, players can explore underwater ruins and ocean monuments, plunder shipwrecks and construct conduits capable of giving them positive status effects while taking a swim.

1) 1.16, The Nether Update

Minecraft's Nether was redesigned in 1.16, to massive fan delight (Image via Mojang)

The Nether has been a major part of Minecraft for years, but it left much to be desired before 2020's update 1.16. The Nether Update changed the face of the fiery dimension forever, adding new mobs like hoglins, striders, piglins, and zoglins across four new biomes. Blackstone, ancient debris, and respawn anchors were introduced, and Netherite tools and gear made their grand debut.

The Nether Update may not be every player's favorite, but there's no doubt that update 1.16 changed the game for the better in a huge way.

