5 best Minecraft Fabric mods

Forge is the oldest mod loader for Minecraft. However, Fabric, a lightweight mod loader, has also risen in terms of priority. Fabric is known to improve game performance better than Forge.

As Fabric is comparatively newer than Forge, many Forge mods are not available for Fabric. The good news is mod developers are porting and recreating their mods for Fabric. Many popular Forge mods are already available for Fabric.

This article showcases five of the best Minecraft mods for Fabric.

Note: Players will need Fabric API as most Fabric mods require it to run correctly.

Minecraft mods for Fabric

5) Lithium

Lithium is one of the most popular Minecraft Fabric mods. This mod's sole purpose is to improve the game's performance from the server or client. It improves mob AI, block ticking, game physics and so on, without affecting the vanilla gameplay.

Players can install Lithium on their Minecraft servers to see an instant boost in the server's performance. Those on the server, however, don't need to download the Lithium mod.

Players can download Lithium from here.

4) OptiFabric

OptiFabric (Image via Minecraft)

Like ForgeOptifine, OptiFabric adds Optifine to Fabric. Installing OptiFabric is pretty simple. Players will have to download Optifine and Optifabric and move both files to the mods folder in Minecraft data files.

OptiFabric features all the settings from Optifine. With OptiFabric, players get dynamic lighting, FPS boost, shader support and more.

Players can download OptiFabric from here.

3) Mo's Structures

Mo's Structures, one of the most famous Forge mods, is available for Fabric. The Mo's Structures mod adds various custom structures to the natural world generation.

Players can find new pyramids, pillager factories, pirate ships, barn houses and more. These structures also contain loot chests with valuable items.

Players can download Mo's Structures from here.

2) FallingTree

FallingTree is a simple mod, and it does what its name suggests. In vanilla Minecraft, trees don't fall if a player breaks the bottom log. With this mod, a tree breaks instantly when its trunk is mined.

Players can also add this mod to the server. The FallingTree mod can also be customized in many different ways. For example, players can choose which trees can be instantly mined with which tools.

Players can download FallingTree from here.

1) Sodium

Sodium is among the main reasons why players switch to Fabric. Sodium is a client-side optimization mod that massively boosts the FPS. Some players have reported over 300% to 500% FPS.

Sodium is better than Optifine but lacks shader support. However, players can use other mods for shaders.

Players can download Sodium from here.

