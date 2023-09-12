How to get customizable touch controls for Minecraft Pocket Edition

Although Minecraft Pocket Edition was released quite a while ago, Mojang continues to add new useful features to improve mobile players' experiences. All the beta features are frequently updated in its Preview version. Recently, news regarding an upcoming beta feature that allowed users to customize their touch controls gained traction in the community.

Thankfully, there is a method to get that feature early in the Minecraft Pocket Edition Preview version with these simple steps.

Steps to use touch control customization early in Minecraft Pocket Edition Preview

1) Edit the 'options.txt' file in the game's directory on the device

First, you must have the latest version of the preview, which is 1.20.40.20 as of now. To get preview access, join the beta program of the game from either the Google Play Store (Android) or the TestFlight app (iOS).

In the 1.20.40.20 version, Mojang has secretly sneaked in the touch customization option. However, to obtain it right now, you must go to the game's directory on the device and edit a certain line in a text file.

First, download both the stable Pocket Edition and Preview Edition, along with a good file explorer and a text editor app. Then head to the file explorer and open these folders one by one: "Android/data/com.mojang.minecraftpe/files/games/minecraftpe."

Edit this line of code in a text file located in the game's directory of Minecraft Pocket Edition (Image via YouTube/ECKOSOLDIER)

If you are using an iOS device, head to the files app and open these folders: "Minecraft Preview/games/com.mojang/minecraftpe." After finding the last folder, named "minecraftpe," find a text file that says "options."

This will open the text editor app or the editor attached to the file explorer. In the text file, there will be loads of lines of simple code that must be edited. You need to find the line that says 'gfx_resizableui:0', change the number to 1, and save the text file.

The tweak done in this step essentially enables the settings that allow you to customize touch controls. The setting is hidden by Mojang and will soon be added as a feature in future beta versions. However, players can do this to enable it now.

2) Open the Preview version and customize the touch controls

An option for customization will show up in the touch settings when you enter a Minecraft Pocket Edition world (Image via YouTube/ECKOSOLDIER)

After completing the process, you can open the Minecraft Pocket Edition Preview and enter a world. Once inside, you can pause the game, head into the touch settings, and find a button that says "Customize controls."