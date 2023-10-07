10 best Minecraft maps on Marketplace for Bedrock Edition 

The Minecraft Marketplace is a vast dimension in itself. With a plethora of content available, players can never run out of exciting aspects to explore in the game. Part of this content is the Minecraft maps, which are materialized by a number of creators.

These maps feature various elements, challenges, storylines, and much more, which players can explore individually or with friends. They are either available for free or can be purchased using Minecoins.

That being said, let us look at the 10 best maps on the Marketplace for the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

10 maps on Marketplace for Minecraft Bedrock Edition

1) Glitch Runner: Endless Parkour

Minecoins: Free

Free Rating: 4.5

4.5 Genre: Minigame/Parkour

Created by Pathway Studios, this single-player cyber-parkour map introduces a parkour-themed game mode that players can enjoy.

It comprises challenges based around parkour, like carrying an energy core without losing it as the world behind the players disintegrates. It also features winding paths, power-ups, traps, and much more.

2) Grave Danger

Minecoins: Free

Free Ratings: 4.5

4.5 Genre: Action/Attack & Defend

Created by Shapescape, this fantasy-themed single-player map features protecting a castle from a vast multitude of monsters. Players need to secure themselves and the castle using magic-based weapons, traps, and companions. The Minecraft map also features boss fights, skins, and customized music tracks.

3) How to Train Your Dragon

Minecoins: 1340

1340 Rating: 4.7

4.7 Genre: Action/Action-Adventure

Enter a world of Dragons and Vikings with this map. Created by Gamemode One, this map features dozens of dragons and other related quests in Minecraft.

Players can play solo or multiplayer with up to nine other individuals. Players can race one another and embark on adventurous quests to explore the map, all while taming, collecting, and interacting with dragons, which come in 24 different popular skins.

4) Backrooms

Minecoins: 1340

1340 Rating: 4.6

4.6 Genre: Action/Horror, Halloween

Created by Pixelbiester, this map features a horrifying theme, which is exemplified by its infinite dark rooms. These rooms and passages are filled with terrifying monsters that build up an authentic horror experience.

This map is not for the faint-hearted since players will experience eerie sounds, flashing lights, and jump scares, all while navigating through the dark rooms. Play alone or explore with up to seven friends.

5) Escape Room – City Mansion

Embark upon the great escape from this Mansion (Image via Minecraft.net)

Minecoins: 660

660 Rating: 4.3

4.3 Genre: Strategy/Action-Adventure

Become a part of a mysterious mansion with no escape in sight. Created by RareLoot, this map features a huge city mansion filled with riddles and puzzles.

There are about 15 different rooms, multiple skins, several riddles, and challenges that players must use to escape the mansion. It can be played alone or co-op with up to two friends.

6) Prison Escape: City

Break loose from the clutches of the police (Image via minecraft.net)

Minecoins: 660

660 Rating: 4.5

4.5 Genre: Action/Roleplay

Created by Norvale, this map sets players up as a convict serving a sentence inside a prison. The goal is to flee from this prison while evading the warden and other police entities.

Minecrafters can escape the wanted level chase via supercars, hoverboards, or by foot. This map can be played by a single player or with up to seven friends.

7) Avatar Legends

Minecoins: 1340

1340 Rating: 4.6

4.6 Genre: Fantasy, Action/Beat-em up, Martial Arts

Created by Gamemode One, this legendary map morphs the player into an Avatar. Players can master the skill of air bending, water bending, fire bending, and wind bending to bring peace and prosperity to the realm.

Complete quests and explore the uniqueness of the popular show in Minecraft. Players can play solo or multiplayer with up to three friends.

8) Voidlands Dimension

Minecoins: 990

990 Rating: 4.6

4.6 Genre: Survival/SkyBlock

This map features a unique Skyblock experience. Created by Gamemode One, the world around the players has been destroyed, and all that is left is a huge void and a totem.

Survive a challenging Skyblock with dungeons, brutal monsters, and much more to explore. Players can play alone or with 15 other people.

9) UHC Raft Survival

Survive and explore the endless ocean, all whilst being stuck on a raft (Image via minecraft.net)

Minecoins: 660

660 Rating: 4.7

4.7 Genre: Survival/Hardcore

This unique map, created by GoE-Craft, spawns players stranded in the middle of an ocean while clinging on to a raft. All players get is a unique fishing rod, using which they need to embark on a journey.

Complete more than 50 quests to progress in the game, all while evading hostile underwater mobs. The map also features an Ender Dragon battle. Play alone or with eleven other friends.

10) Arcade Droppers 2

Engage in the dropper arcade abode with your friends (Image via minecraft.net)

Minecoins: 990

990 Rating: 4.5

4.5 Genre: Minigame/Dropper

Created by Giggle Block Studios, this is a multiplayer map featuring an arcade dropper palace. Players can play with twelve challenging droppers while enjoying free falling to come out triumphant.

There are about 18 skins that can be used as well, and it is a great map to cherish good times with up to nine friends.