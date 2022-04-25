10 best Minecraft horror maps to play in April 2022

While many players may not consider Minecraft a horror game, it has its fair share of horror maps. Lots of the game's lore is based on horror, including Herobrine, Minecraft Alpha 0.0.0, and more.

Many players wish the kid-friendly game were more frightening, with the only scary things in Vanilla Minecraft being mobs. There are plenty of horror maps out there, and many users may have trouble finding those that are actually scary.

Ten spooky Minecraft horror maps that can scare any player in April 2022

10) Shimmer

Shimmer is a horror map created by a few college students as a tournament map. It is very puzzle-oriented, where gamers have to complete puzzles to progress through the map and win.

The puzzles include placing paintings in the correct spot and navigating a maze. This map even has its own resource pack to go with it.

Warning: This map contains flashing lights.

9) The Mystery Box

The Mystery Box is best played with Optifine (Image via minecraftmaps)

This horror map is short but still full of fun and scares. It is very puzzle detailed and is inspired by the famous horror map The Orphanage.

This map is best played with Optifine, so players can use the dynamic lighting feature.

8) Curse of the Hartford

Curse of the Hartford takes place in a vast manor (Image via minecraftmaps)

Curse of the Hartford is a horror map with a detailed and intricate storyline. It takes place in a vast manor haunted and filled with mobs that users must fight.

The manor has a bunch of secret doorways and passages that they can utilize if found. Players must search it to find weapons and keys. However, this is not the best choice if they want a short map.

7) Survive the Backrooms

Survive the Backrooms is a horror map based on the 4chan Urban Legend. It features two different modes: survival and artifact. The former mode centers around trying to stay alive the longest, while in the artifact mode, gamers unlock floors and entities by discovering a certain amount of artifacts.

This map features randomly generating rooms, 50+ discoverable items, 13 unique floors, etc.

6) Escape Michael Myers

In this movie-based horror map, players are stuck with a broken van in the middle of nowhere. The point of the map is to fix the van before being caught by Michael Myers roaming the forest.

Van parts are scattered around the forest, and it's the users' job to find them. Run too fast, and they will become exhausted.

5) ScripoS

In this short horror map, users must help their brains fight the nightmare they are having. It was created by Foodblex and is one that all horror fans should try out!

4) The Whispers 2

This map is about a haunted mansion abandoned years ago. The family that left it mysteriously vanished.

In the mansion, voices and whispers can be heard down every corridor. In this map, the gamer's job is to navigate the haunted structure and try and find the missing family.

3) Five Nights at William's The End of Minecraft

In Five Nights At William's The End of Minecraft, users work at a dino theme park and are trapped inside as the exit has collapsed (Image via minecraftmaps)

This horror map is very similar to the popular game, Five Nights at Freddy's. In this game, users work at a dino theme park and are trapped inside as the exit has collapsed.

They hear someone talking, so players decide to hide in the office until they go away, grabbing the monitor and a flashlight.

2) Home

In this scary horror map, gamers return to their old home that their brother mysteriously died in. While looking for the cause of their brother's death, users get trapped inside the manor and must fight for survival.

This horror map is quite long and can take up to three hours to beat.

1) Beware

Beware is a psychological horror map that really messes with players' brains. It starts with the character buying his wife a house.

What the user forgets to tell their wife are the events that happened in the house before they bought it. This map has a built-in resource pack that genuinely changes the game.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

