Minecraft's Herobrine: Everything players need to know

One of the greatest debates in Minecraft is whether the legendary Herobrine exists.

Herobrine is a rumored character who is believed to be wandering the Overworld. Without any clear explanation or confirmation from Notch or Mojang, players are left wondering whether he is real.

Herobrine is said to look exactly like the well-known Steve except with hollow, yet piercing white eyes. Some players swear that they have spotted him in their Survival world.

Herobrine in Minecraft

Who is Herobrine?

Herobrine is said to look exactly like the well-known Steve (Image via Curse Forge)

Herobrine is said to be the only other human character that exists in the Overworld, apart from villagers. According to some, he will sometimes steal items, build monuments and dig tunnels.

Players are supposedly able to spawn him by building a monument for him with Gold Blocks and a flaming Netherrack.

Herobrine is also believed to be Notch's dead brother, who he secretly coded into the game. This turned out to be false as Notch never had a brother.

Is Herobrine real?

Shown: A past patch note showing that Herobrine has been removed from the game (Image via u/Yay2991 on Reddit)

Herobrine has never existed in Minecraft. However, he has occasionally been mentioned in past patch notes. These patch notes either add or remove him from the game.

This has led to players questioning if Herobrine existed in the past, or if he still exists to this day.

How did the legend start?

Shown: Herobrine's first "video appearance" in a video by BroCraft (Image via BroCraft on Youtube)

The legend of Herobrine was a community-made myth, made to scare new players. This has led to many people creating videos and images that appear to show Herobrine in their worlds.

The legend quickly exploded in 2010 to become one of Minecraft's most iconic lore. To this day, most Minecraft players know who Herobrine is and still claim to have seen him in their worlds.

