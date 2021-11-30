When will Optifine release for Minecraft 1.18 update?

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs is one of the biggest updates announced at Minecraft Live 2020. It had so many features that later, the developers had to divide the update into two parts.

The main features of the Caves & Cliffs update, the mountains and caves, are planned to be released with the second part on November 30. Gamers are also looking forward to seeing how these changes with look with popular mods like Optifine.

Optifine for Minecraft 1.18

When is Optifine coming for Minecraft 1.18?

OptiFine @OptiFineNews - fixed shaders macro MC_VERSION for preview versions

- chunk culling bugfixes

- not compatible with Forge



OptiFine 1.18 is now 60% complete! Just waiting for 1.18 to be released. - fixed shaders macro MC_VERSION for preview versions- chunk culling bugfixes- not compatible with ForgeOptiFine 1.18 is now 60% complete! Just waiting for 1.18 to be released.

Every once in a while, the Optifine's developers would reveal how much progress they've made on its newer versions. On November 30, they put up a tweet telling that Optifine for Minecraft 1.18 is 60%.

They announced that they started working on Optifine for Minecraft 1.18 on November 18, and in 12 days, they have made 60% progress. Therefore, fans can expect the Optifine mod to be available for Minecraft 1.18 in about a week. It might be delayed if the creators run into any significant issues.

Optifine has already been released for Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 1.

What is Optifine?

Minecraft shaders (Image via Minecraft)

Optifine is one of the most famous Minecraft mods that enable players to change how the game looks in different ways. It also adds the option for players to use shaders, significantly improving the game's visual quality.

This mod adds a ton of different video settings for users to tweak. Those with low-end computers can take advantage of all available options and increase their frame rates by a lot.

How to install the optifine mod?

Once Optifine and Minecraft 1.18 have both been released, players can follow these steps to install the mod:

Step 1: Download the latest Optifine mod from their official website.

Step 2: Launch the downloaded file. Users will need Java to do so.

Step 3: Click on the install button.

It may take a few minutes for the last step to be completed. Gamers also need to ensure that they have launched Minecraft 1.18 at least once on their computer.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Once installed, they will need to open the Minecraft launcher and select the Optifine version from the bottom left. Gamers can then hit the play button, and Minecraft 1.18 with Optifine installed will load up.

Edited by Ravi Iyer