Minecraft 1.18 update: List of all caves to be released

The much-awaited Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update will be released on November 30, bringing unimaginable world-generation features. Numerous snapshots, pre-releases, betas, and release candidates have come out for this update.

Players eager to try the new features can install the latest release candidate or beta to play the most stable test version for Minecraft 1.18. These iterations come with all the features that will come with the new update.

New cave biomes in Minecraft 1.18 update

The main highlights of the update are the new cave biomes. Since the caves in Minecraft have been the same for a while, they have become quite dull. To improve this monotony, two new cave biomes will be added: lush caves and dripstone caves.

Initially, three cave biomes were planned to be added, but the developers had to hold back the deep dark cave to release the update on time.

Lush caves

Lush caves (Image via Minecraft)

This is a cool new biome that will make the caves in Minecraft more lively than ever. While inside it, players will find a variety of blocks and items. A few things players will come across are clay, dripleaf, cave vines, glow berries, moss, and azalea leaves.

Glow berries are a new item added to the game with the first Caves & Cliffs update. As users can guess from its name, these berries emit light. This feature can prevent hostile mobs from spawning inside caves.

Once the Minecraft 1.18 update is released, axolotls will exclusively spawn inside lush caves.

Gamers will more often than not come across mineshafts inside lush caves when exploring slightly deeper areas. Dungeons, amethyst geodes, and strongholds may also generate inside them.

Dripstone caves

A huge dripstone cave biome in Minecraft 1.18 (Image via Minecraft)

Compared to the lush caves, the dripstone caves are a lot scarier. Due to a lack of light sources, hostile mobs spawn a lot here. In Minecraft 1.18, this will be the best place to explore for players looking for dripstone.

Dripstone and pointed dripstone blocks generate as stalactites and stalagmites from both the ceiling and floor inside this cave biome. Copper ores are generated in larger blobs in this cave biome as well.

