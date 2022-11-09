5 best Minecraft escape room maps to play in 2022

Escape rooms are a fun genre of custom Minecraft maps that are popular in the game's community. These maps are inspired by the real-life version of the recreational puzzle in which several people get trapped in a location and are required to escape using different props found in the rooms.

Escape rooms are not a new concept in the Minecraft space, and the community continues to create new versions of custom escape room maps, even after the 1.19 update. Most escape room maps are considered tough to solve, be it in single-player or multiplayer scenarios. Luckily, their difficulty encourages players to think outside the box and come up with novel solutions. Here are some of the best escape room maps to play in 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other escape room maps worth checking out.

Sculk Escape, Bedrock Breakout 2, and 3 other escape room maps worth playing in Minecraft (2022)

1) Bedrock Breakout 2

Since bedrock is unbreakable, this escape room map is extremely difficult (Image via MinecraftMaps)

This is an extremely challenging escape room map and is usually not recommended for beginners. It consists of several rooms made up of bedrock blocks that contain different puzzles for players to solve. Most of them are tricky and require a keen eye to solve. Secret blocks and solutions will also be hidden in different rooms, and players will need to search for them to make their escape.

2) Sculk Escape

Sculk Escape is a brand new escape room map with new blocks (Image via MinecraftMaps)

Since sculk blocks are brand new redstone-powered components in the game, many map creators have used it in newer iterations of fan favorite maps. In this escape map, players will need to solve complex redstone problems to progress further.

Those who are experts in redstone will find it easy. On the other hand, the challenges will be considerably difficult for redstone newbies. To play the map as it was intended, players need to be in an adventure game mode set to peaceful difficulty.

3) Hall of the Warden

Hall of the Warden is a fascinating escape room map that uses the terrifying beast (Image via MInecraftMaps)

Warden is a brand new hostile mob that was released in 2022 with The Wild Update. It is one of the scariest and most powerful entities in the game and can easily obliterate any player. Hence, it fits really well with the concept of an escape room by raising the stakes. The map creator has stated that this map will have a special lore that players can familiarize themselves with.

4) Don't Turn it On Part 2

This escape map mainly focuses on creating puzzles with buttons, levers, and other items (Image via MinecraftMaps)

This is a brilliant escape map that uses several redstone components like levers, buttons, and more to create puzzles. Hence, the name 'Don't Turn it On.' The second version of the map is supported on game version 1.18 and above.

The map features many rooms and hallways with a variety of puzzles that encourage players to use their brains to solve them. However, some of them can be difficult for beginners.

5) Floating Island Puzzle Park

This map has an entire island full of puzzles and challenges for players (Image via MinecraftMaps)

This map has an entire escape island filled with loads of puzzles and challenges. It places players inside bedrock boxes that they need to get out of. Since it is a vast map, players can take time to appreciate the beautiful scenery in between solving puzzles. They can even perform parkour runs on the map.

The rules of the puzzle are mentioned right when players spawn in the world. Players are not allowed to break any blocks or alter the scenery.

