What are the uses of a lever in Minecraft 1.19?

Lever is one of the many redstone items in Minecraft 1.19. Redstone is a core feature in the sandbox game that enables players to create all sorts of electrical circuits. From switching on a normal lamp to creating full-fledged calculators, redstone has great potential in the game. There are several types of redstone items and blocks in the game, including levers.

With the Minecraft 1.19 update, a brand new block was released in the game that changed how the redstone circuits work forever. The new sculk sensor block will generate in the Deep Dark biome and will activate if it detects any sound vibration. Once a sound is detected, it will send a redstone signal to the adjacent blocks. Though the lever does not change in the latest update, many new players might not know about the useful item or how to use it in the game.

Crafting recipe and uses for lever in Minecraft 1.19

How to craft the item

Crafting recipe for the item (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Lever is one of the easiest items to craft in the game, and players will only need to mine some stone blocks to obtain cobblestones and convert wood logs into sticks to craft it. Once they obtain these two items, they can combine a stick and a cobblestone to get a lever. Despite being a redstone item, it does not require any redstone dust to be crafted.

Players don't even need a crafting table for this since it only requires two crafting slots that can be used from the player's inventory itself.

How to use this item

The item emits redstone signal when switched on (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Once the player crafts this item, it can be placed anywhere and used. As the name suggests, the lever is essentially a switch that will flick every time a player interacts with it by right-clicking on it.

It can either be placed horizontally on the floor or the ceiling or vertically on a wall made of any opaque block. In Bedrock Edition, the item can also be placed on top of a fence, stone wall, or hopper. It can also be placed underwater in the Bedrock Edition.

It can work in long redstone circuits as well (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

The main use of this item is to give out redstone signals and activate any other redstone affected blocks or items. Players can either place the redstone affected block near the lever or place several redstone dust to send the signal to a far-off block.

The item sends a redstone signal of 15 power level, meaning the signal reaches 15 blocks from the source (Image via Mojang)

If the lever is on, the redstone signal is emitted continuously. It is a pretty simple yet effective item that can simply turn on and off any redstone circuit in the game. It emits a redstone signal of 15 power levels, meaning that the signal will reach 15 blocks from the lever.

