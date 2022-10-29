5 best Minecraft racing maps in 2022

The Minecraft community is always bustling with mods, maps, and more. Players can download millions of third-party content and add to the vanilla game version to make it more interesting. Over the years, players have created a host of custom maps that can be played. These can simply be downloaded from websites.

ORacing tracks are a lesser-known but fascinating genre of custom maps. Racing is a game genre that almost every gamer enjoys. It's a great activity to do with friends to see who can be the fastest and have the most skill. In Minecraft, you can race by building a track out of ice blocks and boating on it.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other racing and parkour racing maps worth checking out.

Circuit de Monaco, Red Bull Ring and 3 other brilliant racing maps for Minecraft

1) Circuit de Monaco F1 Track

An overview of the map with the blue line denoting the ice track to race (Image via AdamsApple/PlanetMinecraft)

FFor those who might not know, the Monaco Grand Prix race is considered one of the most prestigious races in the world. Blazing-fast Formula 1 cars woosh past the posh streets of Monaco to claim victory. If players are fans of both the sandbox title and the motorsport, this is undoubtedly one of the best racing maps.

The developer brilliantly created the entire track accurately and even built a part of Monte Carlo that surrounds the track. In the overview picture, the efforts of the map creator are clearly visible.

2) Silverstone F1 track

Silverstone is another prestigious F1 track and is brilliant for racing (Image via AdamsApple/PlanetMinecraft)

Silverstone is another historic F1 track recreated for the sandbox game. This track is located in the United Kingdom, with a rich history to its name. The same developer created this track in the custom map as well.

The entire track surroundings are built perfectly, giving the fans an authentic experience of the original circuit. This is a 1:1 scale replica of the circuit, which tells us how huge this map is.

3) Ice Boat World

This massive map has loads of different racing tracks inside one world (Image via AdamsApple/PlanetMinecraft)

If players want different types of racing tracks on one map, this is arguably the best custom map for them. In this massive world, the developer has created loads of ice tracks on which a boat can zoom. Different areas of the world have different environments and racing locations, giving the map a lot of diversity.

This racing map has everything from narrow tracks through a small city to wider tracks through custom biomes.

4) Red Bull Ring F1 track

Red Bull ring is a great F1 track to race on (Image via AdamsApple/PlanetMinecraft)

Red Bull Ring is a race track in Austria that hosts F1 races. It has also been recreated on a custom map where players can enjoy the track and race with their friends. Even though the actual track has a lot of elevation changes, the developer has brilliantly achieved it inside the game.

This is also a 1:1 scale replica of the real-life circuit, for anyone who loves F1 and Minecraft can have a lot of fun on this.

5) Mount Akina road from Initial D

Entire Mount Akina from Initial D in a custom map (Image via AdamsApple/PlanetMinecraft)

In general, many racing fans must have heard about the legendary anime 'Initial D', which tells the story of a regular youngster who races one of the fastest drivers through the twisty mountain roads at night.

Those who are fans of the anime would love this custom map since it has a 1:1 scale version of Mount Akina with ice roads where players can boat around and drift like the characters from the anime.

