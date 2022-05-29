"STRAGEDY" strikes Ferrari as fans react to the 2022 F1 Monaco GP

Sergio Perez secured a glorious third race win at the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix, which turned out to be arguably the most bizarre race weekend of the 2022 F1 season so far. Despite struggling with his tires, the Mexican denied the Ferraris another win this season, extending Red Bull's lead over the Prancing Horse significantly. Championship leader Max Verstappen finished the race in third, making the Monaco Grand Prix the first race this season where the Dutchman has seen the checkered flag but failed to win the race.

The chaotic 3-hour-long Grand Prix offered tons of drama and two red flags, the second of which was caused by Mick Schumacher's crash, which significantly changed the course of the race. Home hero Charles Leclerc comfortably led the race from pole despite the tricky wet conditions from the heavy rains that caused the race start to be delayed. Red Bull, however, pulled off a phenomenal strategy to overcut Ferrari and gain a significant advantage with the tires through the pit stops. This pushed the Monegasque back in fourth, and the 24-year-old could never recover from it. While Leclerc finally made it to the checkered flag for the first time in Monaco, he missed out on a podium finish, let alone a win. His teammate Carlos Sainz, on the other hand, who has been visibly struggling this season, managed to drive a strong race and got very close to securing the first race win of his career in Monte Carlo, but disappointingly lost it to the Mexican.

Fernando Alonso's drive in the second half of the race was another big story from a crazy Sunday at the "crown jewel" of F1. His defense against seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton kept several cars over thirty seconds behind the front of the pack. The Spaniard led the car train from the seventh position down to the end of the grid with over half a minute's distance to Lando Norris' McLaren. In the end, Alonso managed to remain ahead of the Briton, securing his best result of the 2022 F1 season so far.

Here are some of the best Twitter fan reactions to the 2022 F1 Monaco Grand Prix

Matt Gallagher @MattyWTF1 There is nothing more powerful on this earth than the Charles Leclerc Monaco curse There is nothing more powerful on this earth than the Charles Leclerc Monaco curse

Luke Smith @LukeSmithF1 #MonacoGP Hamilton is now the meat in an Alpine sandwich - Ocon right behind him now as Alonso’s slow pace forms a train. No issue according to Alpine though #F1 Hamilton is now the meat in an Alpine sandwich - Ocon right behind him now as Alonso’s slow pace forms a train. No issue according to Alpine though #F1 #MonacoGP

Mitsos @Mitsos_NBA_EL

#MonacoGP Leclerc pulling in the pits like Leclerc pulling in the pits like #MonacoGP https://t.co/C7018cFZSW

tami. @Vetteleclerc



He saw the chequered flag in Monaco for the first time but that's a very bitter "consolation prize" for him today..



#MonacoGP Heartbroken for CharlesHe saw the chequered flag in Monaco for the first time but that's a very bitter "consolation prize" for him today.. Heartbroken for Charles 💔He saw the chequered flag in Monaco for the first time but that's a very bitter "consolation prize" for him today..#MonacoGP https://t.co/E7qK48xeOj

F24 @Formula24hrs Charles Leclerc on team radio:



"We have lost." Charles Leclerc on team radio:"We have lost."

emma @emmatainment_f1 #wtf1 can anyone confirm if checo’a father is in monaco right now? I just want to see him this happy again 🥹 #MonacoGP can anyone confirm if checo’a father is in monaco right now? I just want to see him this happy again 🥹 #MonacoGP #wtf1 https://t.co/T2Z5T15ywa

Holly 🏁 @DPASTRNAK88

#MonacoGP He’s better than me because I’d be flipping the whole car over at this point He’s better than me because I’d be flipping the whole car over at this point #MonacoGP https://t.co/ZeP0wVFwcP

Kieran @EarlyBathTang



Alonso is not going to be popular at the end of this race!



#F1 #MonacoGP #MonacoGrandPrix #Formula1 Everyone knows that Monaco is not a overtaking-friendly track.Alonso is not going to be popular at the end of this race! Everyone knows that Monaco is not a overtaking-friendly track.Alonso is not going to be popular at the end of this race!#F1 #MonacoGP #MonacoGrandPrix #Formula1 https://t.co/6oQtzHVgtC

