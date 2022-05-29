"It is a dream come true" for Sergio Perez as he wins the 2022 F1 Monaco GP

Sergio Perez won the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix after holding up Carlos Sainz towards the end of the race. His third career win has now made him the most successful Mexican driver in F1.

The 2022 Monaco Grand Prix was full of twists and turns, with heavy rain plaguing the race from the very start. The race commenced over an hour after the scheduled start time due to random bursts of rain, which caught all teams off guard.

Charles Leclerc started in pole position and was leading the race before his team made a crucial strategic error, allowing Perez to take the lead during the first round of pit stops. While the Monegasque broke his curse of failing to finish every Monaco GP since 2017, the hometown hero only secured a P4 despite being in the front at the start.

While speaking to David Coulthard in Parc Ferme, Sergio Perez said:

“As a driver, you dream of winning here. After your home race, there is no other more special weekend to win so to do it and the way we did it. We made it a bit harder for ourselves at the end today and we had to not make any mistakes and keep it home and keeping Carlos [Sainz] behind wasn’t easy. It is a massive day for myself and for my country. I am just very, very happy.”

The 32-year-old Red Bull driver will be savoring the victory even more after being asked to let his teammate Max Verstappen pass last weekend when he was leading.

Sergio Perez doesn't believe he is the second driver at Red Bull

Sergio Perez believes he would not be at Red Bull if he was brought in to just be the second driver, behind defending world champion Max Verstappen. Since arriving at the team in the 2021 season, the Mexican driver has proven himself to be a reliable and consistent teammate for the Dutchman. He even held up Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi last season so his teammate could catch up.

Even before the 2021 season had started, he had already been dubbed the "No. 2 driver" at Red Bull, which was apparent last weekend in the Spanish GP, when Perez had to let his teammate pass him while being in the race lead.

When asked if he had discussed the situation with the Austrian team ahead of the 2022 F1 Monaco GP, Sergio Perez said:

“Yes, we spoke after the race. I felt that during the race that we could have given a very good shot at the two-stop strategy to see if it could work or not, which the team took onboard. At the end of the day, it was clear that the three-stop was the way to go. And yeah it was just we both agree on the same page and we move on. And it’s a great atmosphere here at Red Bull; we have a great momentum. So, at the end of the day, it was a great team result, and they made it clear that I have the full support of the team to see me winning.”

Now with Sergio Perez only 15 points behind the Dutchman in the Driver Standings, fans can expect more fierce battles between the two teammates. Keep up with the action as F1 heads to Baku for the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

