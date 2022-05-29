"I did the best I could" - Max Verstappen praises Red Bull's strategy after achieving P3 at 2022 F1 Monaco GP

In a bizarre Monaco Grand Prix, reigning world champion Max Verstappen secured his fifth podium of the 2022 season on the streets of Monte Carlo.

Max Verstappen was undoubtedly happy to have extended his lead in the championship standings and praised Red Bull for the strategies that allowed it to secure an impressive result this weekend.

In a post-race media interaction, he said:

“I did the best I could of course, after yesterday and once the course was blocked with the red flag. As a team we did a really good job with the strategy to get ahead of the Ferraris, as a whole team we can be very pleased with the Sunday. It was a very hectic one with the rain and stuff but I think we executed it well. I extended my points lead, which I didn’t expect last night so I think that’s a positive.”

He continued:

“Luckily nothing really crazy happened, apart from Mick [Schumacher] of course, and I hear he’s okay. An amazing result for Checo and I’m very happy for him.”

This makes it the first race this season that the Dutchman has completed, but not taken a win at. Although the championship leader finished in third, his teammate Sergio Perez won his third Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen admits Sergio Perez was "more comfortable" with the car in Monaco

Sergio Perez was ahead of Max Verstappen throughout the race weekend in Monaco and the 24-year-old claimed that this was because his teammate was more comfortable with the car and the demands of the circuit.

As reported by Motorsport, the Dutchman reflected on Saturday's qualifying session and said:

“I just didn’t have enough grip the whole time at the front. And here in Monaco it is very important that the car turns very quickly and I didn’t have that. And then you just lose a lot of time because you can’t attack the corners.”

He continued:

“He [Perez] is just feeling a bit more comfortable. He had the balance more how he wanted it. He can drive with a bit more understeer, he likes that. But for me the car has to be very strong at the front.”

Although the championship leader finished in third, his teammate Sergio Perez bagged his third career win in Monaco this weekend. With this, Red Bull has extended its lead over Ferrari in the Constructor Standings and the Mexican driver has finally begun to close the gap to his teammate, making him a decent contender for the world championship title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anmol Gandhi