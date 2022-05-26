F1 2022: All you need to know about the Monaco Grand Prix

For the seventh round of the 2022 season, F1 is heading to the streets of Monaco for what is known to be one of the most prestigious and unforgiving race weekends on the calendar. The 78-lap Monaco Grand Prix will take place at the Circuit de Monaco on May 29, 2022, with Max Verstappen leading the championship and hometown hero Charles Leclerc in the chase to regain his lead from the reigning world champion.

The Monaco Grand Prix officially became part of the F1 championship calendar in 1950, making it one of the oldest races. Known to be one of the trickiest circuits on the calendar, the Circuit de Monaco truly tests the precision, patience, and talent of the drivers. The track is laid out on the streets of La Condamine and Monte Carlo and is often referred to as the "crown jewel" of the sport.

The race is one that every F1 driver dreams of winning, making the upcoming weekend that much more exciting.

The Venue

Location: La Condamine, Monte Carlo, Monaco

Type: Street Circuit

Circuit Length: 3.337 km (2.074 mi)

First race held: 1950 (Circuit de Monaco)

Lewis Hamilton's two-race jewelry exemption to end at F1 Monaco Grand Prix

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's two-race jewelry exemption ends ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix and British motor racing commentator Ben Edwards believes this could "cause chaos" in Monte Carlo.

As reported by the Express, Edwards said:

“The FIA, if they’re declaring something hard they can’t be seen, really, to suddenly back off. It’s an interesting thing they’ve decided to do but they’ve decided to do it. If they now back off it rather puts them in a tricky position. I’m a bit intrigued by the whole situation as to how it will work out and how they will manage to come to a compromise.”

gifdsports @gifdsports Lewis Hamilton blinging. Says FIA crackdown on jewelry is a "step backwards" for F1, sounds like he's going to continue wearing jewelry while racing #f1miamigp Lewis Hamilton blinging. Says FIA crackdown on jewelry is a "step backwards" for F1, sounds like he's going to continue wearing jewelry while racing #f1miamigp https://t.co/Iu5srl1WqO

“If not it could cause chaos if Lewis suddenly says ‘well I'm not racing,’ that would be a huge shock to the whole world of Formula 1. I’m intrigued to know whether they can come to some sort of compromise on this. It’s such an odd thing to have such a hardball moment about."

It will certainly be interesting to see how the much-anticipated race weekend and this story unfolds.

