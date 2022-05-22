F1 2022: What do the Driver Standings look like after the Spanish GP?

Max Verstappen secured his third race win of the 2022 F1 season at the Spanish Grand Prix this Sunday and has officially taken the lead in the world championship standings with a whopping 25 points from the weekend. Charles Leclerc, who comfortably led the race from pole for the first half of the Grand Prix, was heartbreakingly forced to retire his Ferrari after facing power unit issues. As a result, he took home zero points today and now stands second in the championship standings.

Apart from the lead switching hands between the 2022 F1 season's two main title contenders, the rest of the top ten in the drivers' standings remain the same. Sergio Perez and George Russell strengthened their positions with another podium each and currently stand third and fourth respectively.

Further down, Carlos Sainz, who had a nightmare start to his home Grand Prix after losing two places in the very beginning and then spinning out a few laps into the race, managed to recover well and secure fourth in the race, bringing him ten points, keeping him fifth in the drivers' standings. Lewis Hamilton had a nice battle with the Spaniard towards the end after driving a brilliant recovery from the back of the grid following contact with a Haas early on in the race.

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda have switched positions from the Spanish Grand Prix, with the Aussie falling to twelfth after failing to score a point this weekend. The young AlphaTauri driver just barely made it to the points with a tenth-place finish and now stands eleventh.

Fernando Alonso has also pushed himself up to fifteenth ahead of Alex Albon after securing a ninth-place finish at Barcelona. This is only the second race of the season where the Spaniard made it to the points.

Further down, Mick Schumacher once again devastatingly lost out on the opportunity to score his first F1 points and remains one of the two drivers yet to score a point this season. Nicholas Latifi stands last with the Haas driver.

Here are the 2022 F1 Driver Standings after the Spanish GP

Pos Driver Nationality Car PTS 1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing RBPT 110 2 Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 104 3 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull Racing RBPT 85 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes 74 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 65 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 46 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mercedes 39 8 Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 38 9 Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine Renault 30 10 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas Ferrari 15 11 Yuki Tsunoda JPN AlphaTauri RBPT 11 12 Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren Mercedes 11 13 Pierre Gasly FRA AlphaTauri RBPT 6 14 Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 4 15 Fernando Alonso ESP Alpine Renault 4 16 Alexander Albon THA Williams Mercedes 3 17 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 2 18 Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1 19 Mick Schumacher GER Haas Ferrari 0 20 Nico Hulkenberg GER Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 0 21 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Mercedes 0

