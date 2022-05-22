×
F1 2022: What do the Driver Standings look like after the Spanish GP?

Max Verstappen at the F1 Grand Prix of Spain
Khushi Chandani
ANALYST
Modified May 22, 2022 09:25 PM IST
Max Verstappen secured his third race win of the 2022 F1 season at the Spanish Grand Prix this Sunday and has officially taken the lead in the world championship standings with a whopping 25 points from the weekend. Charles Leclerc, who comfortably led the race from pole for the first half of the Grand Prix, was heartbreakingly forced to retire his Ferrari after facing power unit issues. As a result, he took home zero points today and now stands second in the championship standings.

Apart from the lead switching hands between the 2022 F1 season's two main title contenders, the rest of the top ten in the drivers' standings remain the same. Sergio Perez and George Russell strengthened their positions with another podium each and currently stand third and fourth respectively.

Further down, Carlos Sainz, who had a nightmare start to his home Grand Prix after losing two places in the very beginning and then spinning out a few laps into the race, managed to recover well and secure fourth in the race, bringing him ten points, keeping him fifth in the drivers' standings. Lewis Hamilton had a nice battle with the Spaniard towards the end after driving a brilliant recovery from the back of the grid following contact with a Haas early on in the race.

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda have switched positions from the Spanish Grand Prix, with the Aussie falling to twelfth after failing to score a point this weekend. The young AlphaTauri driver just barely made it to the points with a tenth-place finish and now stands eleventh.

Fernando Alonso has also pushed himself up to fifteenth ahead of Alex Albon after securing a ninth-place finish at Barcelona. This is only the second race of the season where the Spaniard made it to the points.

Further down, Mick Schumacher once again devastatingly lost out on the opportunity to score his first F1 points and remains one of the two drivers yet to score a point this season. Nicholas Latifi stands last with the Haas driver.

Here are the 2022 F1 Driver Standings after the Spanish GP

PosDriverNationalityCarPTS
1Max VerstappenNEDRed Bull Racing RBPT110
2Charles LeclercMONFerrari104
3Sergio PerezMEXRed Bull Racing RBPT85
4George RussellGBRMercedes74
5Carlos SainzESPFerrari65
6Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes46
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mercedes39
8Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo Ferrari38
9Esteban OconFRAAlpine Renault30
10Kevin MagnussenDENHaas Ferrari15
11Yuki TsunodaJPNAlphaTauri RBPT11
12Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren Mercedes11
13Pierre GaslyFRAAlphaTauri RBPT6
14Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Mercedes4
15Fernando AlonsoESPAlpine Renault4
16Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Mercedes3
17Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Mercedes2
18Zhou GuanyuCHNAlfa Romeo Ferrari1
19Mick SchumacherGERHaas Ferrari0
20Nico HulkenbergGERAston Martin Aramco Mercedes0
21Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Mercedes0

