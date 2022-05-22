"There is nothing more I can do" - Charles Leclerc says Ferrari cannot 'afford' issues after retiring from the lead of 2022 F1 Spanish GP

Despite having a brilliant start from pole at the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc had an absolute nightmare of a Sunday in Barcelona after facing a power unit issue that forced him to retire from the race after comfortably leading up until the problem. The issue has cost the Monegasque the championship lead over Max Verstappen.

In a media interaction after making his way back to the garage, Leclerc admitted that he does not know what exactly went wrong, saying:

“No, I don’t know anything more than what happened basically. I had no indications before then. It just broke and lost the power completely. It is a shame, in those moments I feel like there is nothing else I can do apart from looking at the positives and there are plenty this weekend. There is the qualifying pace, the race pace, and most importantly the tire management. It gives me the confidence for the rest of the season but other on the other hand we will look at this issue and we cannot afford for this to happen many times in the season so we need to find the problem.”

He then went on to add, saying:

“I’m not looking at it [the championship standings], the most important is your performance, and performance-wise, we are performing very well. Hopefully we’ll have a great result at home next week.”

Charles Leclerc has full faith in Ferrari's pace and potential and is looking to redeem himself at home next weekend.

"I will think twice" - Charles Leclerc on crashing Niki Lauda's Ferrari in Monaco

After embarrassingly crashing F1 legend Niki Lauda's Ferrari last week at Monaco, Charles Leclerc claims he will "think twice" before doing something like this again.

“To be honest, before that I think all the checks that had to be done was done. Obviously there was a shakedown of this car the Thursday before and yeah, the failure that happened was on a screw of the brake pads and it’s impossible to know. So fighting for a championship like this, I will think twice about doing it again in the future.”

He further said:

“It’s also part of our job and sometimes we need to go into those cars. It’s always also an honour for me and I’m always very happy and very glad to be driving those cars and always a pleasure too. But yeah, it’s always a balance you need to find and of course when you are fighting for the championship, or just overall, because it’s for safety in general. I had a lot of fun and this was unfortunate but again, it was just unlucky.”

The Monaco Grand Prix will take place next weekend and Charles Leclerc will certainly be on a mission to make up for his disastrous weekend in Spain.

