F1 2022: All you need to know about the Spanish Grand Prix

For the sixth round of the 2022 season, F1 is heading to Barcelona to host the 62nd edition of the Spanish Grand Prix at the iconic Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmeló, Spain. With nineteen points separating Max Verstappen from leader Charles Leclerc in the drivers' championship standings, the race is expected to be a significant one in the battle for the title this season.

F1 hosted the first-ever Grand Prix on the Barcelona circuit back in 1991 and has since been home to some of the most iconic battles in the history of the sport.

After being at an exciting new venue in the United States with the inaugural Miami Grand Prix two weeks ago, F1 is returning to Europe. The sport is now heading to Barcelona for the second time this year, the first being the three-day testing sessions that took place earlier this February, marking the first time the teams got a real sense of the new 2022 cars and regulations. With a fine mixture of low-speed and high-speed corners, the track offers thrilling challenges that are slightly technical to navigate, leaving opportunities for overtaking.

Meanwhile, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso return to their country to race in front of their home crowd.

Lewis Hamilton has taken consecutive victories at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix over the last five seasons, but given his struggles and the gap in performance of Mercedes to the likes of Ferrari and Red Bull, it is unlikely that the Briton will be able to secure his sixth consecutive win this season.

The Venue

Location: Montmeló, Catalonia, Spain

Type: All-rounder Circuit

Circuit Length: 4.675 km (2.905 mi)

First race held: 1991 (Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya)

"The one who wants to win the most is me" - Carlos Sainz ahead of the 2022 F1 Spanish GP

Carlos Sainz has had a rough start to the season with two DNFs in the first five races this year. The Spaniard now has his eyes on a maiden victory on his home soil this weekend in Spain.

As reported by the Express, the Ferrari driver shared his expectations from the Spanish GP, saying:

“It’s a real opportunity to make a podium or win a race at home, it’s a unique feeling that I’m really looking forward to. It would be my first [victory] and for that reason it would be very special and, second, it would be at home. This is what I work for every day, trying to make it happen as soon as possible and the one who wants to win the most is me.”

Now in the seventh season of his F1 career, the Spaniard is hungrier than ever for his maiden win, and achieving it at home would only be the icing on the cake.

Edited by Anurag C