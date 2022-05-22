"I am very proud to be standing here" - George Russell thanks team after securing P3 at 'tough' 2022 F1 Spanish GP

George Russell secured his second podium finish of the 2022 season for Mercedes after a brilliant drive at the Spanish Grand Prix. The Briton put up a great defence against reigning world champion Max Verstappen, who was initially struggling with DRS issues.

In a post-race media interaction, the Mercedes driver said that he was happy to have made it to the podium despite the team's visible struggles so far this season.

George Russell said:

“I would love to say that but today was very tough. I did everything I could to hold Max off but he did an amazing job. I am very proud to be standing here, the guys have done an amazing job so thank you to everyone in Brackley and Brixworth.”

Describing what it was like to be chased down by Verstappen, he added:

“It hurt us a lot to be honest but when I had the Red Bulls in my mirrors, I was doing everything to keep them behind but it was an enjoyable couple of laps and pleased to be able to bring it home for P3 and the points for the team. Well done to Max, he did a great job.”

By bagging significant points in the Spanish GP, George Russell has strengthened his fourth place in the Driver Standings.

"A unique experience" - George Russell describes the Monaco Grand Prix

With the Monaco Grand Prix coming up next weekend, George Russell, in an interview with Robb Report, spoke about the significance of the iconic Grand Prix and the prestige attached to it. He said:

“The Monaco Grand Prix is one of the most iconic sporting events in the world, if not the most iconic. It’s just such a surreal location. At the top of the hill, before turn No. 2, you look down and see the cliffs, the harbor and all of these superyachts everywhere, right on the sidelines of the racetrack. And to think you have 20 Formula 1 cars driving around at 200 mph in the midst of all of the houses.”

He added:

“As a driver, when you race around the circuit and see the people standing from their balconies up 20 to 30 stories, it’s just such a unique experience. It feels like something from a movie. [As a fan], it’s something you need to say you’ve done, to have experienced Monaco during the Grand Prix weekend—it’s truly something else.”

The Monaco Grand Prix is set to get underway next weekend from May 27-29, 2022.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi