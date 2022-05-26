F1 2022: Where to watch Monaco GP Race? Time, TV schedule, livestream details and more

F1 is set to hit the streets of Monaco this weekend for the seventh round of the 2022 season. Known as the sport's crown jewel, the Monaco Grand Prix will take place this weekend on Sunday, May 29. With reigning world champion Max Verstappen leading the world championship and home hero Charles Leclerc in a close second, the race is expected to deliver a thrilling battle across the grid.

After an exciting Spanish GP last weekend, Red Bull took the lead in the constructors' standings with a 1-2 finish for the team. Meanwhile Ferrari had a weekend to forget with Charles Leclerc forced to retire his car despite comfortably leading the first half of the race due to power unit issues. The Monegasque, who secured pole at his home event last season but was unable to start the main race, will certainly be hoping to redeem himself this weekend.

The street race is one of the most anticipated events of the season and is known to be one of the trickiest tracks on the calendar. The Monaco GP has witnessed some of the most iconic battles in the history of the sport and is home to all the glitz and glamour surrounding F1.

TV Schedule for 2022 F1 Monaco Grand Prix main race

Here are the timings for the main race taking place in Monaco this weekend for fans in the USA, UK, and India.

USA

9:00 am ET, Sunday, May 29, 2022

UK

1:00 pm GMT, Sunday, May 29, 2022

India

6:30 pm IST, Sunday, May 29, 2022

Where can you watch the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix main race?

USA

Fans from the US can watch the main race on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers from the UK can catch the broadcast of the main race on Sky Sports F1.

India

Indian fans can catch the action live on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

